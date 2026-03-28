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Kenya secures key wins at PAPU Conference in Kampala

Christine Muchira
By Christine Muchira
1 Min Read

Kenya has secured a seat on the Pan African Postal Union Plenipotentiary Conference Administrative Council (2026–2030) and will host the Eastern Africa Regional Digital Hub, boosting its role in Africa’s postal and digital transformation.

Speaking at the 11th session of PAPU in Kampala, Uganda, Broadcasting Principal Secretary Stephen Isaboke reaffirmed Kenya’s commitment to strengthening collaboration and advancing innovation across Africa’s postal sector.

The 11th session of PAPU marked key milestones for regional postal cooperation and innovation.

Kenya extended congratulations to Zimbabwe and Uganda on the re-election of their candidates as PAPU Secretary-General and Assistant Secretary-General respectively.

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