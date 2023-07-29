Home County News Police recover 13 stolen goats at Isiolo-Samburu border

Police recover 13 stolen goats at Isiolo-Samburu border

Police on Friday recovered 13 stolen goats at the border of Isiolo-Samburu Counties near the Meibae Conservancy.

The livestock which was reported missing on July 23 has since been handed back to the owner.

kiico

“The livestock which was initially reported stolen via Kimanjo Police Station within Laikipia County on 23/07/2023 has since been handed back to the owner in the presence of the Assistant Chief,” police said.

The operation team was led by Samburu East Subcounty Police Commander, Kenya Police officers from Wamba Police Station and National Police Reservist (NPR).

Previous articleAfrica calls for Russia-Ukraine ceasefire as curtains fall on key summit

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR