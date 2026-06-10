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NPS Reshuffle: Johana Kiplangat Tonui named new GSU Commandant

Inspector General Kanja said the National Police Service Board had approved the deployments, which take effect immediately.

Margaret Kalekye
By Margaret Kalekye
3 Min Read
IG Kanja

Assistant Inspector General (AIG) Johana Kiplangat Tonui has been appointed the new Commandant of the General Service Unit (GSU) following a reshuffle within the top ranks of the National Police Service (NPS).

Tonui, who previously served at the Directorate of Operations, takes over leadership of the elite paramilitary unit from Ranson Lolmodooni as part of a reshuffle affecting three senior officers in key departments within the National Police Service.

Inspector General Douglas Kanja has also appointed AIG Fredrick Egesa Nyongesa as the Deputy Commandant of the GSU. He served within the unit.

Meanwhile, the Internal Affairs Unit (IAU), which investigates complaints against police officers, will now be headed by AIG Paul Maingo Mumo. Mumo moves to the position of Director from the Directorate of Quality Assurance.

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In a notice dated June 10, Inspector General Kanja said the National Police Service Board had approved the deployments, which take effect immediately.

The official communication announcing the changes was addressed to Deputy Inspector General Eliud Lagat.

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The latest changes come barely weeks after another reshuffle affecting the Presidential Escort Unit. On May 24, Noah Kirwa Maiyo was transferred from his position as Commandant of the Presidential Escort Unit to the Vigilance Department at Kenya Police Headquarters.

The transfer followed a security breach during President William Ruto‘s public address in Ganze, Kilifi County.

Juda Mathews Gwiyo, who was serving as Deputy Commandant of the PEU, was asked to proceed on leave pending retirement.

The changes also saw William Sawe moved from his role as Commanding Officer of the Recce Sub Unit to take over as the new Commandant of the Presidential Escort Unit (PEU).

George Kirera was transferred from the position of Staffing Officer Personnel at the PEU to serve as Deputy Commandant of the same unit.

In the Recce Sub Unit, Josphat Sirma was elevated from Deputy Commanding Officer to Commanding Officer.

Meanwhile, Rere Kipkoech was transferred from the position of Deputy SOB1 to the Kenya Police Headquarters under the Vigilance Department.

Explainer: The General Service Unit (GSU) Commandant is the senior operational and administrative commander of Kenya’s elite paramilitary police force.

Tasked with leading a highly trained reserve and rapid-response force, the Commandant oversees the enforcement of the Unit’s constitutional mandate and ensures internal security across the country.

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