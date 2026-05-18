Police repulse bandits, recover stolen livestock in Isiolo

A multi-agency team has recovered stolen livestock during the ongoing Operation Maliza Uhalifu in Isiolo County.

The officers repulsed suspected bandits who had raided livestock belonging to local herders in Kona Village, Ngaremara.

The attack sparked fear and tension as the armed criminals attempted to drive away the animals under the cover of the vast and rugged terrain.

Upon receiving reports of the raid, the multi-agency security team swiftly mobilised and launched an immediate pursuit operation targeting the suspected bandits.

The officers successfully recovered 100 sheep and goats stolen during the raid.

Meanwhile, the National Police Service says the operation continues to record significant progress in the fight against banditry and livestock theft.

The multi-agency security teams have intensified operations aimed at restoring peace and protecting livelihoods in affected regions.

“The sustained operation has seen security personnel maintain heightened vigilance, rapid response mechanisms and coordinated patrols in areas prone to criminal attacks. This successful operation once again demonstrates the effectiveness of coordinated multi-agency security efforts under Operation Maliza Uhalifu”, NPS said in a statement.

Rapid response capabilities have been strengthened, and security presence enhanced to disrupt criminal activities.

The National Police Service continues to urge members of the public to cooperate closely with law enforcement agencies by sharing timely and credible information that may assist in combating insecurity, tracking down criminals and protecting communities from future attacks.

“The Service remains committed to sustaining operations within affected areas to ensure lasting peace, stability and safety for all residents”, it assured.