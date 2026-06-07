Ex-DP Gachagua vows to appeal if court upholds his impeachment

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has expressed confidence in Kenya’s judiciary ahead of tomorrow’s High Court ruling on the petition challenging his impeachment. He has, however, stated his readiness to move to the Court of Appeal should the decision go against him.

Speaking at a church service at PCEA Muteero in Karen, Nairobi, Gachagua affirmed his respect for the court process and stated his expectation of a fair determination in line with the Constitution.

“I’m ready for whatever outcome. If the three judges rule that we were treated unfairly and against the law and the Constitution and lift the impeachment, we shall be grateful to God and grateful that there is a justice system in Kenya that works,” he said.

He added, “I have confidence that our judiciary is independent and impartial and will give justice to me. If the ruling goes the other way, we still have an opportunity to go to the Court of Appeal and follow the legal remedies provided by the Constitution.”

The former Deputy President also appealed for calm among his supporters, urging restraint regardless of the ruling’s outcome.

“I want to ask my supporters across the country, irrespective of the outcome, to remain calm and peaceful. Rigathi Gachagua is a very peaceful person,” he said.

The impeachment case has been ongoing before the High Court, with tomorrow’s ruling at Milimani Law Courts anticipated to determine the future legal and political direction of the matter.