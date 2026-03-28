Pope Leo XIV urges for cooperation between Christians and Muslims

Pope Leo XIV has urged Christians and Muslims to be more committed to understanding and working together.

He made this statement on Friday when receiving a team from the Nairobi-based Pan-African organisation Programme for Christian–Muslim Relations in Africa (PROCMURA).

Speaking to the group at the Vatican, the Holy Father highlighted that interfaith interaction is crucial in a world where religious strife, separation, and tension are becoming more prevalent.

He noted that efforts such as those undertaken by PROCMURA demonstrate that peaceful coexistence across religious lines is both possible and necessary.

Reaffirming the Catholic Church’s approach to interreligious relations, Pope Leo XIV stated that the Church “rejects nothing of what is true and holy” in other religions, and underscored the importance of encounter, openness, and respect as the basis for building genuine fraternity.

He further urged religious communities to take responsibility in addressing prejudice, violence, and social fragmentation, calling for a shared commitment to promoting peace, justice, and the common good.

The Pope also emphasised the importance of sustained dialogue and collaboration, noting that such efforts strengthen partnerships and support initiatives emerging from local communities, an approach that PROCMURA has, over the years, been implementing in building cohesive and inclusive communities across Africa.

The special audience brought together various stakeholders, including religious leaders from Africa and the PROCMURA leadership, led by its General Adviser, Bishop (Dr.) Nathan Samwini, and Team Leader, Ms Joy Wandabwa, alongside Rev. Dr Andrew Ashdown, Chairperson of PROCMURA’s European partners.

Bishop (Dr.) Nathan Samwini said the engagement at the Vatican reflects a shared concern for the role of faith communities in shaping peaceful societies for sustainable development across the continent.

“The call to deepen cooperation between Christians and Muslims speaks directly to the realities we continue to encounter across Africa. It

reinforces the need for sustained engagement that is grounded in trust and lived experience,” he said.

During the meeting, the Holy Father recognised PROCMURA’s longstanding work in building constructive relations and good neighbourliness between Christians and Muslims across Africa, noting that in a world marked by division and religious tension, such efforts demonstrate that people of different faiths can, indeed, live and work together in peace and harmony, irrespective of their

religious differences.

Ms Joy Wandabwa noted that the audience comes at a time when faith-based actors are increasingly called upon to respond to complex social challenges, especially in Africa.

“This moment highlights the responsibility of organisations such as PROCMURA to continue creating space for dialogue and to support communities in building relationships that can withstand pressure and

division,” she said.

The meeting also acknowledged the ongoing collaboration between PROCMURA and the Dicastery for Interreligious Dialogue in the Vatican, which supports engagement between the Catholic Church and other religious traditions.

The Pope’s audience marks a continued emphasis by the Holy See on the role of interreligious dialogue in promoting sustainable peace and social cohesion around the world, particularly in regions where religious identity intersects with broader social and political challenges.