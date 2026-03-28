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HWPL Kenya champions peace through “clean city, peaceful city” initiative

KBC Digital
By KBC Digital
3 Min Read

In a powerful demonstration of youth-led peacebuilding, Heavenly Culture, World Peace, Restoration of Light (HWPL) Kenya, in partnership with the Nairobi City County Government, successfully concluded its monthly volunteer cleanup activity on Saturday, along Aga Khan Walk and surrounding streets under the Clean City, Peaceful City Project.

 The event brought together approximately 80 volunteers from the International Peace Youth Group (IPYG) to clean key corridors in the selected area.

 The initiative is part of HWPL’s broader global peace framework anchored in the Declaration of Peace and Cessation of War (DPCW), a landmark document drafted by HWPL in collaboration with international law experts.

 The DPCW consists of 10 articles and 38 clauses designed to prevent conflict and build sustainable peace.

 Article 10 specifically calls for the spreading of a culture of peace, emphasizing the role of civil society, youth, and community engagement in transforming mindsets and fostering peaceful coexistence.

Saturday’s cleanup served as a living embodiment of Article 10 in action.

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Volunteers in Nairobi showed that taking care of public spaces can create peace.

They did this by cleaning up the environment and taking responsibility for their city. Edna Muhonja, speaking, explained why she joined the cleanup.

She said, “We cause problems like flooding by dumping waste poorly. We need to take care of our city. A clean city is a peaceful city.

” Sharon Kibet, Youth Director of HWPL Kenya, said the project matches DPCW Article 10. She stated, “We should all spread peace. When young people clean their environment, they learn cooperation and respect. This makes peace a part of daily life.”

Moses Edward, Branch Manager of HWPL Kenya, talked about the project’s goals. He said, “Our work helps achieve Sustainable Development Goal 11, making cities safe and sustainable. We want to work more with UN-Habitat and the Nairobi City County Government.

The DPCW shows that peace needs everyone, including local and international partners.” Duncan Miheso, Assistant Environment Director in Nairobi City County Government, praised HWPL’s efforts. He said, “HWPL’s partnership helps us reach our environmental goals. The Clean City, Peaceful City Project supports our work to keep the city clean. We hope for more partnerships to build a sustainable Nairobi.”

The cleanup followed a successful event on February 21, 2026, along the Nairobi River, part of the “Love Your City, Clean Your River” campaign with Nairobi City County Government. HWPL Kenya plans to continue these monthly cleanups to promote peace through environmental action.

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