PPB launches reforms to enhance regulatory efficiency, public health

Christine Muchira
Christine Muchira
The Pharmacy and Poisons Board (PPB) has called for wide-ranging reforms to strengthen Kenya’s medicines regulator and improve efficiency in the oversight of medicines and health products.

Speaking during the official opening of the Board of Directors and Management Meeting on Review and Consideration of Key Organizational Policy and Governance Documents in Mombasa, PPB Chairman Dr. John Munyu said the reforms will focus on high-impact areas that enhance service delivery, strengthen accountability and improve regulatory effectiveness.

He emphasised the need to leverage cutting-edge technology, including ICT and emerging innovations such as Artificial Intelligence, to modernise regulatory processes and improve turnaround time in service delivery.

The Chair also highlighted human resource development as a key pillar of the reform agenda, describing human capital as the organisation’s greatest asset and the engine that drives institutional performance. He urged continued investment in staff capacity, teamwork and professionalism.

Dr. Munyu further called for strengthening internal audit and risk management systems, enhancing regulatory enforcement, and ensuring strict compliance with pharmaceutical laws and standards.

“As a regulator, we have a responsibility to enforce the law. Compliance is not optional. Our focus must be on areas that deliver the greatest impact in protecting public health and ensuring order within the pharmaceutical sector,” he said.

He also underscored the importance of strengthening public communication, institutional rebranding and resource mobilisation to support the organisation’s regulatory mandate.

Dr. Munyu reiterated the importance of clear institutional roles, noting that the Board of Directors provides oversight and policy direction, while management implements approved policies, programmes and work plans.

He reaffirmed the organisation’s commitment to achieving WHO Global Benchmarking Tool Maturity Level 3 (ML3) status and highlighted the mid-term review of the performance contract and the current strategic plan to guide the next strategic framework.

During the workshop, Chief Executive Officer Dr. Ahmed Mohammed acknowledged the leadership and guidance of the Board of Directors, noting that their support continues to strengthen regulatory reforms and institutional performance.

The five-day retreat is also reviewing key organisational policies and governance documents to strengthen institutional governance, accountability and strategic alignment.

Board members present include Dr. Maurice Kodhiambo, Dr. Isha Anand, Dr. Tadudi Aly Omar, Bernard Maiyo and Serah Kisilu.

