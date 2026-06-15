Mudavadi hails US-Iran peace deal as significant relief for Kenya and Africa

Prime Cabinet Secretary and Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi has welcomed the peace agreement between the United States and Iran. He described the latest pact between the two nations as a landmark diplomatic breakthrough that offers far-reaching benefits for Kenya, Africa, and the wider global community.

In a statement issued on Monday following the announcement of the deal, Mudavadi confirmed Kenya’s warm embrace of the agreement, which provides for the permanent termination of military operations on all fronts, including Lebanon, with the official signing ceremony scheduled for Friday, 19 June, in Switzerland.

Mudavadi noted that since the war began, African economies have quietly absorbed the heaviest economic shocks of the prolonged conflict.

“This agreement comes as a significant relief to Kenya and many other African nations, which have borne considerable economic strain from the conflict. Disruptions to global energy markets and supply chains, rising fuel and commodity prices, and inflationary pressures have exacerbated economic vulnerabilities, threatened livelihoods, and risked fuelling social unrest across the continent,” he stated.

According to Mudavadi, the deal raises hopes of easing the cost-of-living pressures that have persisted, partly due to global energy market instability linked to Middle East tensions. The Prime Cabinet Secretary indicated that the de-escalation now offers a timely window for economic recovery.

Beyond the continent, Mudavadi highlighted the agreement’s potential to unlock global trade arteries that have been under threat throughout the conflict.

“This development offers hope for de-escalation, the reopening of vital maritime routes such as the Strait of Hormuz, and the broader stabilisation of the Middle East region — outcomes that will benefit global energy security, trade, and the lives of millions affected by conflict,” he stated.

The Strait of Hormuz, through which a significant share of the world’s oil supplies passes, had remained a flashpoint of tension, with its disruption carrying serious implications for global fuel prices and supply chains.

Mudavadi reaffirmed Kenya’s long-held commitment to multilateralism and peaceful dispute resolution, congratulating all parties for choosing dialogue over further conflict.

“Kenya congratulates all parties involved on choosing the path of negotiation over further confrontation. As a nation committed to multilateralism, Kenya reaffirms its support for the principles of the United Nations Charter and regional organisations in fostering dialogue and cooperation whenever disharmony arises,” he said.

At the same time, the Prime Cabinet Secretary urged all stakeholders to ensure the deal translates into durable, tangible peace rather than a temporary ceasefire, calling for sustained trust-building measures going forward.