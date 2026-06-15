Local NewsNEWS

Mudavadi hails US-Iran peace deal as significant relief for Kenya and Africa

Prime CS says that the diplomatic breakthrough paves the way for lower fuel prices, restored trade routes, and economic recovery across the continent.

Eric Biegon
By Eric Biegon
3 Min Read
Prime Cabinet Secretary and Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi. Photo/OPCS

Prime Cabinet Secretary and Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi has welcomed the peace agreement between the United States and Iran. He described the latest pact between the two nations as a landmark diplomatic breakthrough that offers far-reaching benefits for Kenya, Africa, and the wider global community.

In a statement issued on Monday following the announcement of the deal, Mudavadi confirmed Kenya’s warm embrace of the agreement, which provides for the permanent termination of military operations on all fronts, including Lebanon, with the official signing ceremony scheduled for Friday, 19 June, in Switzerland.

Mudavadi noted that since the war began, African economies have quietly absorbed the heaviest economic shocks of the prolonged conflict.

“This agreement comes as a significant relief to Kenya and many other African nations, which have borne considerable economic strain from the conflict. Disruptions to global energy markets and supply chains, rising fuel and commodity prices, and inflationary pressures have exacerbated economic vulnerabilities, threatened livelihoods, and risked fuelling social unrest across the continent,” he stated.

- Advertisement -
KBC Huduma Partnership

According to Mudavadi, the deal raises hopes of easing the cost-of-living pressures that have persisted, partly due to global energy market instability linked to Middle East tensions. The Prime Cabinet Secretary indicated that the de-escalation now offers a timely window for economic recovery.

Beyond the continent, Mudavadi highlighted the agreement’s potential to unlock global trade arteries that have been under threat throughout the conflict.

Murkomen: Officers involved in Ojwang’s death to be brought to justice
KWS issued 3-day ultimatum to drive back marauding elephants into Tsavo
KDF national wide recruitment kicks off Monday
Chongqing accelerates AI integration in manufacturing industry

“This development offers hope for de-escalation, the reopening of vital maritime routes such as the Strait of Hormuz, and the broader stabilisation of the Middle East region — outcomes that will benefit global energy security, trade, and the lives of millions affected by conflict,” he stated.

The Strait of Hormuz, through which a significant share of the world’s oil supplies passes, had remained a flashpoint of tension, with its disruption carrying serious implications for global fuel prices and supply chains.

Mudavadi reaffirmed Kenya’s long-held commitment to multilateralism and peaceful dispute resolution, congratulating all parties for choosing dialogue over further conflict.

“Kenya congratulates all parties involved on choosing the path of negotiation over further confrontation. As a nation committed to multilateralism, Kenya reaffirms its support for the principles of the United Nations Charter and regional organisations in fostering dialogue and cooperation whenever disharmony arises,” he said.

At the same time, the Prime Cabinet Secretary urged all stakeholders to ensure the deal translates into durable, tangible peace rather than a temporary ceasefire, calling for sustained trust-building measures going forward.

Moroccan-Sahara: Switzerland considers Moroccan Autonomy Initiative
48hr ultimatum issued to private security firms to submit guards credentials
Two soldiers who died with late CDF Ogolla to be buried Saturday
Mudavadi briefed on state of Kenya-Morocco bilateral relations ahead of crucial talks
Netanyahu defies Biden over Palestinian state
Share This Article
Previous Article Murkomen links social unrest to weakening parental guidance
Next Article Car dealers protest NTSA system changes affecting use of KD number plates
- Advertisement -
Latest News
PS Mary Muthoni
Kenya remains at high Ebola risk, Health PS says
County News NEWS
Car dealers protest NTSA system changes affecting use of KD number plates
County News NEWS
Murkomen links social unrest to weakening parental guidance
Local News NEWS
Construction of Ksh 1B irrigation project in West Pokot begins
Business Local Business

You May also Like

International NewsLocal News

Haiti’s unelected Prime Minister Ariel Henry reportedly resigns

Local NewsNEWS

New modern markets are good for business-Ruto

County NewsNEWS

MP Wanyonyi’s aide goes missing

County News

CHRP revised Curriculum rolls out as HR Exam body releases August 2025 results

Show More