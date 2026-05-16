FootballSports

Man Utd reach agreement to appoint Carrick manager

Bernard Okumu
By Bernard Okumu
3 Min Read

Manchester United have reached an agreement with Michael Carrick to become the club’s permanent head coach.

The formal process of exchanging contracts is now under way, with an announcement expected inside the next 48 hours.

As things stand there is some doubt over whether the formalities can be completed before Sunday’s match against Nottingham Forest, but there is a will to have it done in time for the club’s final home game of the season.

Carrick will sign an initial two-year deal with the option of an additional 12 months.

Man Utd’s Carrick on manager of the season shortlist

Carrick has overseen a vast improvement at Old Trafford since replacing Ruben Amorim, who was sacked in January, successfully leading the club to Champions League qualification.

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His impressive body of work since his interim appointment has put the 44-year-old in pole position to become the club’s next permanent boss.

United’s executive leadership team, that includes chief executive officer Omar Berrada and director of football Jason Wilcox, has recommended to club owners Ineos that Carrick be handed the reins on a full-time basis – which has been passed by the hierarchy.

Carrick gave Man Utd no choice

When Carrick was appointed as Manchester United’s head coach on a short-term basis in January, the club headed into the process with an open mind.Amorim’s reign didn’t go according to plan, yet there was so much still to play for.

Carrick, in turn, has rescued the club’s season. Champions League qualification appeared a pipedream when Carrick took charge.

Yet the transformation under the 44-year-old has been impressive and speedy. United will finish third if they avoid defeat against Nottingham Forest on Sunday – not a prospect that seemed at all feasible when Carrick took charge.

So, with that in mind, United’s open-minded approach to the appointment of their next permanent boss soon became a one-horse race.

Carrick gave them no choice. Detractors may point to a lack of alternatives, but how could they have not awarded the position to their former midfielder?

Time will tell if it is ultimately the right decision. But in the here and now it looks every inch the correct call.

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