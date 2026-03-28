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President Ruto to address Ambassadors’ Conference in Nairobi

Christine Muchira
By Christine Muchira
1 Min Read

President William Ruto is expected to attend and address the ongoing 19th Ambassadors’ Conference at Safari Park, where Kenya’s diplomatic corps has convened under the theme “Advancing Kenya’s Interests in a Rapidly Evolving Geopolitical Landscape.”

The three day conference that commenced on Friday, brings together Heads of Mission, Deputies, Consuls-General, and senior officers from across the world to deliberate on key national priorities, foreign policy strategies, and ways to strengthen both bilateral and multilateral relations.

At the heart of the gathering is a renewed focus on aligning Kenya’s diplomatic engagements with its broader development agenda, while enhancing the effectiveness and global reach of its missions abroad.

More to follow…

 

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