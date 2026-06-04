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Ruto begins South Africa State Visit

Kenya and South Africa have maintained close ties for more than 30 years.

Christine Muchira
By Christine Muchira
1 Min Read

President William Ruto arrived in Pretoria Wednesday evening for a two-day State Visit to South Africa.

In a statement Ruto noted that Kenya and South Africa have maintained close ties for more than 30 years.

“That bond has grown into a strategic partnership anchored on trade and investment, pharmaceuticals and vaccine development and a shared belief in Africa’s massive potential,” Ruto noted.

The visit comes as both countries seek to deepen their strategic partnership, expand trade opportunities and strengthen people-to-people connections.

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President Ruto highlighted that South Africa’s thriving economy, particularly the manufacturing sector, is a strong pointer to Africa’s immense industrial potential.

“Our trade ties continue to flourish, highlighted by the many South African companies that have invested in Kenya, creating jobs and making an important contribution to our economic growth,” said President Ruto.

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Adding that: “We take pride in this robust partnership and are committed to consolidating these valuable gains as we explore more avenues to advance our trade and people-to-people connections.”

 

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ByChristine Muchira
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Christine Muchira is a journalist and storyteller with a passion for data-driven reporting and impactful human-interest narratives. I hold a postgraduate degree in International Studies and an undergraduate degree in Journalism and Media Studies both from the University of Nairobi, bringing a strong global perspective to her work while remaining deeply rooted in local community stories.
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