Kenya strengthens National Health Security, launches Integrated Strategic Frameworks

Kenya has launched a suite of integrated national health security frameworks under the Kenya National Public Health Institute (KNPHI), marking a major shift toward a proactive, data-driven and coordinated approach to managing public health threats.

The launch of the KNPHI Strategic Plan (2026–2030) and the National Action Plan for Health Security (NAPHS II) 2026–2030 establishes a unified national framework for preparedness, detection, and response anchored in resilience, real-time data use, and multi-sectoral coordination.

Speaking at the launch, Cabinet Secretary for Health, Aden Duale, underscored the significance of the milestone, noting that the launch represents a major transformation in how Kenya coordinates public health and responds to emerging threats.

He emphasized the Government’s commitment to strengthening integrated systems and leveraging innovation to safeguard population health and national resilience.

A Shift toward proactive and integrated health security

The Government of Kenya is repositioning its health system from a reactive model to one that anticipates and manages risks before they escalate. Central to this shift is the strengthening of KNPHI as the national hub for epidemic intelligence, integrating surveillance, laboratory systems, and emergency operations into a coordinated architecture This approach reflects a broader commitment to safeguarding lives, livelihoods, and economic stability by ensuring that health threats are detected early and managed efficiently.

Operational frameworks to drive implementation

To operationalize this vision, the Government has introduced a comprehensive suite of strategic and operational instruments that translate policy into coordinated action across the health system.

These include, the Decision-Making Tool for Public Health Emergencies (DMT-PHE), supported by a user guide and training curriculum to standardize escalation and response, the Kenya Digital Public Health Surveillance Strategy, enabling integrated, real-time data systems and the KNPHI Monitoring, Evaluation and Learning (MEL) Framework, to track performance and strengthen accountability.

Additionally government has introduced, the KNPHI Infodemic Management Operational Manual and Pre-Approved Risk Communication Templates, to enhance public communication and manage misinformation as well as a fact Sheets for 28 Priority Diseases, providing standardized technical guidance for prevention, detection, and response.

Together, these instruments establish a coherent implementation architecture, strengthening coordination across national and county levels, improving decision-making timelines in line with the 7-1-7 targets, and enhancing the country’s capacity to prevent, detect, and respond to public health threats effectively.

Driving digital transformation and epidemic intelligence

These reforms are anchored in a strong emphasis on digital transformation and data-driven decision-making. Kenya is strengthening its capacity to leverage real-time data, integrated surveillance systems, and advanced analytics to improve early warning, situational awareness, and response coordination. This includes reinforcing linkages across human, animal, and environmental health systems through a One Health approach, recognizing the interconnected nature of emerging public health threats.

Institutional leadership and system coordination

KNPHI remains central to this transformation, providing a unified platform for coordinating public health functions, strengthening technical capacity, and aligning national priorities with global health security standards.

In her remarks, the Director General of KNPHI, Dr. Kamene Kimonye, emphasized that the newly launched frameworks provide a strong foundation for operational excellence, noting that the integration of surveillance, digital systems, and decision-support tools will enable faster detection, coordinated response, and evidence-based decision-making across all levels of the health system.

She further highlighted KNPHI’s commitment to working closely with national and county governments, as well as development partners, to ensure effective implementation and sustained impact.

Partnerships and Strategic Support

The successful development and launch of these strategic frameworks were made possible through strong collaboration between the Government of Kenya and its partners.

In particular, the TDDAP2 programme funded by UK Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO), played a critical role in supporting the development of the NAPHS II and associated operational frameworks.

This partnership has been instrumental in advancing Kenya’s digital transformation agenda and strengthening systems for epidemic intelligence and public health decision-making.

TDDAP2 was represented by the country team lead, Dr. Kadondi Kasera, who reaffirmed the programme’s commitment to strengthening data-driven systems, noting that investments in integrated surveillance, digital tools, and decision-support systems are critical to ensuring timely, evidence-based public health action and sustainable health security outcomes.

A Whole-of-Government and Whole-of-Society approach

The implementation of these frameworks reinforces a whole-of-government and whole-of-society approach, ensuring that preparedness and response capacities are embedded across ministries, counties, and communities. This integrated model strengthens coordination, reduces duplication, and enhances the country’s ability to respond to complex and evolving public health threats.

As Kenya advances implementation, the focus will be on scaling integrated systems, strengthening local response capacity, and sustaining investments in health security.

The launch of these strategic frameworks signals not only progress in policy and planning, but a clear national commitment to building a resilient, responsive, and future-ready public health system capable of protecting the population and contributing to regional and global health security.

The event was graced by senior government leadership and partners in health security, reflecting a strong multi-sectoral commitment to the national agenda.

Among those in attendance were the Principal Secretary for Public Health and Professional Standards, Mary Muthoni; the Principal Secretary for Environment and Climate Change, Eng. Festus Nge’no; and the Director of Veterinary Services, Dr. Allan Azegele, who represented the Principal Secretary for Livestock Development. Regional and global partners were also present, underscoring the importance of collaboration in advancing Kenya’s health security and One Health agenda.