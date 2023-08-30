President urged to crackdown on cartels in the energy sector

Gem Member of Parliament, Elisha Odhiambo has called on President William Ruto to extend the crackdown he has initiated to the energy sector.

Odhiambo lamented that the cartels in the sector, if not tackled, will see the economy collapse due to high electricity tariffs that make life unbearable.

He was speaking at Gem Wagai deputy county commissioner’s office where he disbursed Ksh 12.9 million bursary from Gem Constituency Development Fund to over 2890 beneficiaries.

Odhiambo blamed the recent nationwide blackout on the cartels that did not want the government to reign on their high appetite for abnormal profits due to skewed contracts.

The Gem legislator, who is also a member of the national assembly’s energy committee said that any attempt by the cartels to frustrate the efforts to bring down the cost of electricity will come to a naught as legislators were committed to easing the burden that Kenyans have to bear due to the high cost of electricity.

Odhiambo at the same time called on the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) to speed up investigations into alleged corruption scandals in Siaya county government.

He said that Siaya residents were expecting action from the commission, adding that about 10 corruption files were pending before the commission.