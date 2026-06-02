Kindiki calls for investment in better data systems for Kenya, Africa development

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has said Kenya is investing heavily in the handling and use of local data to ensure its security and reliability in the nation’s development transformation.

Prof. Kindiki noted that reliable data is crucial for any nation seeking faster development stating that Kenya has not been left behind in the quest to put in place advanced data handling and processing systems.

“Data is the epicentre of sustainable development. Even in this era of Artificial Intelligence (AI), it carries added weight, because it is the foundation on which the new intelligence will be built. A weak data system, or one that leaves people out, will hand those same weaknesses and exclusions to everything constructed on top of it,” DP said.

The Deputy President spoke on Tuesday when he officially opened the Global Data Festival, 2026 in Nairobi.

He said data is an integral part of the socio-economic transformation agenda which makes the core of the government’s development objectives.

“We have to stop seeing data as merely useful and start treating national data systems as core development infrastructure. Roads, power lines, hospitals, and schools are visible in a way data systems are not, yet data systems determine whether every one of those other investments is properly planned, targeted, and improved,” DP noted.

Prof. Kindiki highlighted Kenya’s digital transformation that includes digitisation of government services, expansion of public digital infrastructure, investment in better connectivity, digital skills, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity and data governance among others as key initiatives that have anchored the quest for reliable, interoperable, secure and trusted data.

He urged African countries to invest in their own data capabilities to ensure that the continent develops intelligence rooted in its realities and priorities, rather than merely consuming intelligence produced elsewhere from data that does not reflect its context.

“Otherwise, we risk creating a new form of dependency one that wears a more sophisticated and technologically advanced face,” he noted.

The Deputy President further called for increased financial investment in the sector to ensure it remains at the centre of service delivery and national development and advancement.

“We have to strengthen county and local data systems so that national planning reflects the actual realities of our communities. We have to align partner support to country-owned systems so that the burden of fragmented reporting is lifted and we have to advance our data ecosystems for inclusivity and posterity while protecting privacy, trust and the sovereignty that holds them together,” DP reiterated.