Prevention is Kenya’s strongest defence against disease

Dengue, malaria, cholera, tuberculosis, hypertension and diabetes present different health challenges, but they share one important reality: their impact can be reduced through prevention, early detection and timely action.

These diseases do not begin at the hospital door, and neither should our response to them.

The greatest gains in public health are often achieved long before a patient requires hospital care. They begin when a family keeps its surroundings clean, a parent takes a child for vaccination, a community reports an unusual illness early, or an individual seeks medical attention before a condition becomes severe.

Public health is therefore not solely the responsibility of government or healthcare workers. It is a shared responsibility that depends on informed communities, responsive institutions and individuals who understand that their daily choices can protect – or endanger – the health of others.

Kenya continues to confront communicable and vector-borne diseases, unsafe food and water, inadequate sanitation, non-communicable diseases and emerging health threats. Climate variability, population movement and rapid urbanisation are also influencing where and how diseases occur. These realities require us to move from waiting for illness to occur to preventing it wherever possible.

The recent dengue fever situation in Garissa and Wajir counties demonstrates why this approach matters. As at 26 August 2026, the two counties had recorded 1,678 dengue cases. Garissa accounted for 1,583 cumulative reported cases, while Wajir had confirmed 95 cases through laboratory testing. Five suspected deaths in Garissa were under investigation.

Nearly half of Wajir’s confirmed cases involved children and adolescents aged between six months and 15 years. This is a reminder that public health threats often place the greatest burden on the most vulnerable members of society.

The Ministry of Health, working with county governments and partners, activated emergency coordination mechanisms, strengthened disease surveillance, placed health facilities on high alert, and expanded laboratory confirmation and case management.

These measures are essential, but government action alone cannot remove all the conditions that allow dengue to spread. Effective control requires communities, institutions and individuals to act alongside health authorities.

Dengue is transmitted mainly through the bite of an infected Aedes mosquito. These mosquitoes commonly bite during the day and breed in small collections of stagnant water. An uncovered water-storage container, discarded tyre, blocked drain, bottle or tin may appear harmless, yet it can provide a breeding site.

This is why dengue prevention cannot be confined to hospitals and laboratories. It must extend to homes, schools, markets, workplaces, construction sites and public spaces. Eliminating stagnant water and maintaining clean environments are not minor acts of housekeeping; they are essential public health interventions.

Experience elsewhere reinforces this point. Ethiopia’s approach to dengue control has demonstrated the importance of combining surveillance, laboratory diagnosis, clinical preparedness, vector management and community mobilisation. It has also recognised that dengue cannot be addressed by the health sector alone. Institutions responsible for water, sanitation, education, environmental management and local administration all have a part to play.

Rwanda offers another useful lesson. By expanding and decentralising malaria-control interventions and strengthening the contribution of community health workers, the country achieved a substantial reduction in malaria cases and a nearly 90 per cent decline in malaria deaths between 2016 and 2022.

The value of these experiences is not that Kenya should reproduce them exactly. Rather, they show that sustained progress against disease requires strong health systems, coordinated institutions and communities that are actively involved in protecting their own health.

Communities are not passive beneficiaries of public health programmes; they are the first line of defence. Kenya’s investment in Community Health Promoters recognises this important role. Community Health Promoters connect households with the health system, provide essential health information, identify risks, promote disease prevention and facilitate referrals for care.

Their effectiveness, however, depends on the cooperation of the households they serve. Families must be willing to provide accurate information, follow health guidance, participate in preventive interventions and seek care promptly when advised to do so.

Every Kenyan has a role to play. Families should regularly inspect their surroundings, eliminate stagnant water and tightly cover water-storage containers. Parents and caregivers should protect children from mosquito bites and seek medical care when they develop fever, severe headache, pain behind the eyes, muscle or joint pain, nausea, vomiting or a rash.

Warning signs such as severe abdominal pain, persistent vomiting, bleeding, breathing difficulty, extreme weakness or rapid deterioration require urgent medical attention. Regular screening for hypertension, diabetes, cancer and other non-communicable diseases is equally important.

Lasting public health protection cannot simply be delivered to communities; it must be built with them. The lesson from dengue, malaria and other public health threats is clear: early detection matters, coordinated action works, and prevention begins with each of us.

A healthier Kenya will be achieved not only through better hospitals, but also through informed households, clean communities, responsible institutions and citizens who act before illness becomes an emergency.

Article by Mary Muthoni Muriuki, Principal Secretary, State Department for Public Health and Professional Standards.

Views expressed in this article do not represent the position of Kenya Broadcasting Corporation.