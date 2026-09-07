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NOC-K express firm support for Malkia Strikers in 2028 Olympic qualification

Dismas Otuke
By Dismas Otuke
2 Min Read

The National Olympic Committee of Kenya (NOC-K) has reaffirmed its commitment to supporting the national women’s volleyball team, the Malkia Strikers, in their bid to qualify for the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles.

NOC-K President Shadrack Maluki said the committee will provide the necessary support to help the team navigate the Olympic qualification pathway and secure a place at the Games.

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The assurance comes after the Malkia Strikers suffered a 3-0 defeat to Egypt in the CAVB final last Friday, missing out on the continental title.

Despite the setback, Maluki said the loss would not derail Kenya’s Olympic ambitions, with NOC-K determined to field a strong Kenyan delegation at the 2028 Games.

He said the focus would now shift toward supporting athletes and teams with the potential to represent Kenya at the highest level.

“The result in the CAVB final is disappointing, but it does not change our objective. We remain committed to supporting the Malkia Strikers as they pursue Olympic qualification,” Maluki said.

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The Malkia Strikers will now turn their attention to the Olympic qualification process, where they will seek to earn one of the places at the Los Angeles Games through an inter continental playoffs.

The defeat by Egypt denied Kenya the immediate satisfaction of claiming the continental crown, but the team’s Olympic ambitions remain intact.

For the Malkia Strikers, the disappointment in the CAVB final could now serve as motivation as they embark on the longer journey toward Olympic qualification.

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