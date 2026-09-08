China holds over 5.3 million valid invention patents

China’s valid domestic invention patents have reached 5.39 million while valid domestic registered trademarks stand at 50.82 million, said China National Intellectual Property Administration (CNIPA) on Tuesday at the 15th China Intellectual Property Annual Conference in Beijing.

During the 14th Five-Year Plan period (2021-2025), China’s intellectual property development entered a new stage with significant progress, shifting its focus from simply increasing the quantity of intellectual property rights to improving their value, said the country’s top IP regulator.

The CNIPA said China’s international patent applications filed through the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO)’s Patent Cooperation Treaty (PCT) have ranked the world’s first for seven consecutive years, with applications under the Hague System for international registration of industrial designs and the Madrid System for international trademarks among the leading levels globally.

In terms of utilization, added value of China’s patent-intensive industries has exceeded 18 trillion yuan (about $2.68 trillion), accounting for 13.38% of the gross domestic product. Meanwhile, annual imports and exports of intellectual property royalties have surpassed 400 billion yuan, said the CNIPA.

China’s innovation capabilities have also gained global recognition. According to the WIPO’s Global Innovation Index 2025, China’s ranking has risen to 10th place worldwide, marking the first time the country has entered the global top 10. The country has also had the world’s largest number of innovation clusters among the top 100 global ranking for three consecutive years.