Nyashinski performance videos go live on Spotify

In July, Award-winning Kenyan rapper and songwriter Nyashinski performed at Spotify’s Greasy Tunes event, which was meant to celebrate Nairobi’s vibrant music and culture.

The “Perfect Design” rapper took a day out of the 7-day event to interact with fans and treat them to a few of his most popular hits.

If you missed that event, you’re in luck, because you can watch Nyashinksi’s live performance at the event exclusively on Spotify.

In a statement seen exclusively by KBC Digital, Spotify said the video release marked the “first-ever Offline/Online performance capture in East Africa.”

“This milestone reflects Spotify’s commitment to creating premium, locally relevant experiences that connect artists with fans in Kenya and around the world, extending the Greasy Tunes Nairobi activation beyond its physical boundaries,” Spotify said.

Speaking about his participation at the event, Nyashinski said he was grateful for the gap the streamer was filling with the youth.

“There’s a lot of love for Kenyan music and Kenyan musicians, and it’s been incredibly encouraging to see young Kenyans discovering and embracing more local music on Spotify,” Nyashinski said. “ Young Kenyan artists should not be shy about expressing themselves, experimenting with new sounds and visuals, and creating music that feels true to who they are. It’s exciting to see the creativity coming out of Kenya and the love it continues to receive, both at home and beyond. The future, and the present is bright.”

The videos are also a way to extend the Greasy Tunes Nairobi experience beyond the physical activation.

Through the videos, fans around the world have the opportunity to experience an intimate moment with one of Kenya’s most iconic artists, while Spotify continues to create spaces where local talent and culture can reach wider audiences.

Adding her thoughts about Kenya’s vibrant music scene, Spotify’s Sub-Saharan Africa Content Marketing Manager, Rifumo Mdaka, said it was a way to showcase it to the world.

“Kenya has a vibrant music culture, and we want to create experiences that reflect the depth of talent here while bringing fans closer to the artists they love,” she said. “Our first Offline/Online performance capture in East Africa is an important milestone for us and reflects our commitment to creating premium, locally relevant experiences that connect artists with fans in Kenya and around the world.”