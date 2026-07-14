Prodigal Son: Abuod Omar completes move back to Tusker from Police FC

Tusker FC have completed the signing of Harambee Stars defender Abuod Omar from Kenya Police FC, marking the player’s return to the club after thirteen years, where his career began.

The left-back returns to Ruaraka nearly 13 years after he first joined Tusker in 2013 from Bandari FC.

He becomes the club’s second signing of the transfer window, following the arrival of Nigerian striker Victor Mbaoma from Remo Stars.

Omar joins after an outstanding season at Kenya Police, where he was named Most Valuable Player and helped the club win its first-ever FKF Premier League title in 2024/25.

He also won the 2024 Mozzart Bet Cup during his time with the Law Enforcers.

During his first spell at Tusker, Omar won four domestic trophies, including two Mozzart Bet Cup titles (then the GOtv Shield) and two Top 8 Cup crowns.

His performances at the club earned him a move to Greek side Panegialios.

The signing comes as head coach Julien Mette continues to strengthen his squad ahead of his first full season in charge, with Tusker targeting a serious title challenge in the 2026/27 campaign.