Amos Wanjala called up to Valencia CF’s first team ahead of pre-season

Kenyan U20 captain and defender Amos Wanjala has been called up to Valencia CF’s first-team squad ahead of pre-season training. The team’s pre-season campaign begins on 18 July; the LaLiga club has confirmed.

Wanjala’s football journey began at St Anthony’s Boys High School, where he first developed the foundations of his game.

He later joined Nastic Academy alongside compatriot Kibet, a move that proved pivotal in shaping his career and exposing him to a higher standard of structured, competitive football.

His performances at Nastic Academy caught the attention of Valencia CF, who brought him into their youth setup.

Since joining the Spanish club, Wanjala has steadily risen through the ranks, impressing coaches at various age groups with his composure, defensive discipline, and consistency.

That steady development has now culminated in his first call-up to Valencia’s first team, as the club begins pre-season preparations for the 2026/27 campaign.

The promotion offers him the opportunity to train alongside senior professionals and stake a claim for a more permanent role within the setup.

Valencia’s coaching staff have used the early pre-season period to assess academy graduates and fringe players, with Wanjala among those handed a chance to impress.

Back home, his rise is being followed closely, with many viewing his pathway, from St Anthony’s Boys to Nastic Academy and now Valencia CF’s first team.

As an inspiring blueprint for young Kenyan talent aspiring to break into European football.