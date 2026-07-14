FootballSports

Amos Wanjala called up to Valencia CF’s first team ahead of pre-season

Bernard Okumu and Vincent Mogoi
By Bernard Okumu and Vincent Mogoi
2 Min Read

 

Kenyan U20 captain and defender Amos Wanjala has been called up to Valencia CF’s first-team squad ahead of pre-season training. The team’s pre-season campaign begins on 18 July; the LaLiga club has confirmed.

Wanjala’s football journey began at St Anthony’s Boys High School, where he first developed the foundations of his game.

He later joined Nastic Academy alongside compatriot Kibet, a move that proved pivotal in shaping his career and exposing him to a higher standard of structured, competitive football.

- Advertisement -
KBC Huduma Partnership

His performances at Nastic Academy caught the attention of Valencia CF, who brought him into their youth setup.

Since joining the Spanish club, Wanjala has steadily risen through the ranks, impressing coaches at various age groups with his composure, defensive discipline, and consistency.

Siaya County braces for influx of guests ahead of KICOSCA  games
Team Kenya Camp officially opened ahead of World Athletics Championships
Vinicius double earns Real draw with Bayern
Prinsloo Sevens boosted by Ksh.3M sponsorship from KBL

That steady development has now culminated in his first call-up to Valencia’s first team, as the club begins pre-season preparations for the 2026/27 campaign.

The promotion offers him the opportunity to train alongside senior professionals and stake a claim for a more permanent role within the setup.

Valencia’s coaching staff have used the early pre-season period to assess academy graduates and fringe players, with Wanjala among those handed a chance to impress.

Back home, his rise is being followed closely, with many viewing his pathway, from St Anthony’s Boys to Nastic Academy and now Valencia CF’s first team.

As an inspiring blueprint for young Kenyan talent aspiring to break into European football.

Bukhungu Stadium will be complete soon,says Namwamba
Lopetegui appointed coach of Qatar
Three Kenyan Champions lead bumper foreign entry for ARC Pearl Of Africa Uganda Rally
All set ahead of ANZA Mixed Martial Arts 
FKF PL: Ulinzi Stars’ survival hopes dimmed after AFC Leopards defeat
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Prodigal Son: Abuod Omar completes move back to Tusker from Police FC
- Advertisement -
Latest News
Prodigal Son: Abuod Omar completes move back to Tusker from Police FC
Football Sports
Ma Xingrui
Ma Xingrui expelled from the Communist Party of China (CPC)
International News
California leads lawsuit to block Paramount Warner Bros mega merger
Business International Business
Kenya, US deepen health partnership to accelerate UHC
Health Local News

You May also Like

Sports

Ngara B in Div.2 title race as KANBIS A ends season on a high

Sports

Tiago Oliveira and Milan Gajdobranski clinch gold in Open Masters

2024 CHANFootball

2024 CHAN:Co hosts Uganda to clash with Algeria in Kampala

FootballSports

The double-kick penalty that cost Atletico Madrid in shootout

Show More