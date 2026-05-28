Project management key to stronger public sector delivery, experts say

Project management must be embedded more firmly within public sector policy and decision-making frameworks if Kenya is to strengthen government delivery and achieve sustainable development impact.

Speaking during the Government and Public Sector Industry Project Management Conference 2026 in Nairobi, Dr. Sitati Olando, Head of Government Delivery (HGD), emphasized the strategic role of project management in translating national priorities into measurable outcomes, calling for stronger collaboration, greater professional influence in policymaking, and more structured approaches to public sector implementation.

“Project management must occupy a stronger place in the public space. If we are to influence policy and deliver meaningful impact, we must be at the decision-making table,” said Dr. Olando.

He called on project management professionals and institutions to work collectively to elevate the profession’s role in government delivery systems, including establishing a technical team to lead discussions on integrating project management more deeply into public sector policy and implementation frameworks.

Dr. Olando also underscored the importance of value creation in public sector delivery, urging practitioners to leverage technology, stakeholder engagement, and collaborative approaches to improve project outcomes and service delivery.

Highlighting the profession’s growing global relevance, he challenged stakeholders to transform project management into a broader movement capable of shaping governance and development outcomes.

“We have a duty to grow this profession and expand its contribution to national development. I am encouraged by its progress and believe we can grow beyond 10,000 members. Government stands ready to support this journey,” he added.

The conference, convened by PMI Kenya Chapter under the theme “Delivering Kenya’s Development Agenda Through Project Management” and the tagline “From Policy to Impact,” brought together leaders from government ministries, county governments, state corporations, development agencies, academia, and the private sector to explore ways of strengthening project delivery, accountability, and development impact.

In her remarks, Maureen Ochang, President of PMI Kenya Chapter, highlighted the urgent need to strengthen execution systems within public institutions.

“Kenya has no shortage of strong policies and ambitious development plans. The challenge has consistently been execution. This conference is about equipping public sector professionals with the tools, frameworks, and networks needed to translate policy into tangible, measurable impact,” she said.

Ochang noted that public investment remains one of Kenya’s most important instruments for national transformation, with development expenditure accounting for approximately 30–35 percent of government spending in recent years.

However, implementation challenges continue to undermine outcomes, with studies indicating that up to 40 percent of public projects in developing economies experience delays, cost overruns, scope changes, or fail to fully achieve their intended objectives.

According to PMI global research, organizations that adopt standardized project management practices waste 28 times less money than those that do not, highlighting the significant governance, efficiency, and public finance benefits associated with stronger project management systems.

The conference featured discussions on project governance, risk management, digital transformation, performance measurement, and accountability in public projects, with participants examining practical approaches to strengthening implementation across Kenya’s development agenda, including Vision 2030 and related national priorities.

As governments navigate increasingly complex delivery environments and rising citizen expectations, participants underscored the need to institutionalize project management as a strategic capability for public sector transformation, effective service delivery, and sustainable development outcomes.