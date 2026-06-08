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PS Beacco pushes clean energy transition in correctional facilities

KBC Digital
By KBC Digital
1 Min Read
Correctional Services Principal Secretary Salome Beacco

Correctional Services Principal Secretary Dr. Salome Beacco has urged senior officers to accelerate the implementation of the Presidential directive on clean energy transition across all correctional facilities.

Speaking during a Senior Management Meeting held at Magereza House, the PS said embracing sustainable energy solutions would enhance operational efficiency while advancing the Government’s broader environmental and climate action agenda.

The meeting reviewed progress on key departmental programmes, including offender rehabilitation and management, staff welfare, the national Greening Kenya initiative, modernization and mechanization of prison farms and industries, as well as preparations for Correctional Service Week 2026.

Commissioner General of Prisons Patrick Aranduh commended senior officers for their professionalism and dedication in maintaining safe, secure, and humane custodial environments, urging them to sustain the momentum of ongoing reforms.

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KBC Huduma Partnership

Among those present were Kenya Prisons Service Directors and Regional Commanders drawn from across the country.

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