Wajir set to host historic Madaraka Day as preparations near completion

The Government has expressed confidence in the level of preparedness for this year’s Madaraka Day celebrations to be held in Wajir County, citing steady progress in key infrastructure and logistical arrangements.

Speaking during an inspection tour of ongoing projects in Wajir, the Principal Secretary for Internal Security and National Administration, Dr. Raymond Omollo, said preparations were on course and progressing well.

Dr. Omollo, who was accompanied by the Principal Secretary for Defence, Dr. Patrick Mariru, and officials from various Ministries, Departments and Agencies, commended the coordinated efforts between the National and County Governments.

The delegation was received by Wajir Governor Ahmed Abdullahi, his Deputy Ahmed Abdi, and county leadership, who have been working jointly with the National Government in organizing the national event.

The PS noted that the designation of Wajir as the host of this year’s Madaraka Day marks the first time the celebrations will be held in Northern Kenya.

An inspection of key sites indicated that construction of the main stadium is between 65 to 70pc complete, with works expected to be finalized ahead of schedule.

Road upgrades within Wajir town and along major access routes are ongoing, while refurbishment of the County Commissioner’s residence, which will host the official State luncheon, is also in progress.

Water supply improvements, including borehole drilling and distribution systems, are being implemented through collaboration between the State Department for Water and the County Government. Installation of generators has also enhanced electricity supply stability in the area.

Dr. Omollo said all critical components were being closely coordinated to ensure smooth delivery of the national celebrations.

“We are encouraged by the progress made so far and the strong collaboration between the National Government and the County Government. From the stadium to roads, water, and power, all key infrastructure is on course, and we are confident that Wajir will be ready ahead of time to host a successful Madaraka Day celebration,” he said.

He said the Government is committed to ensuring the celebrations reflect national unity and inclusivity.

“This will be a historic moment for the people of Wajir and the entire Northern Kenya region. As a government, we are taking national celebrations to all parts of the country so that every region is part of the national development agenda,” he added.

The PS announced that exhibitions and public engagement activities will be held ahead of the celebrations on June 1st, in line with this year’s theme, “Education, Skills, and the Future.”

He assured Kenyans that the Government is satisfied with the progress made and that all necessary measures are in place to ensure a successful event.