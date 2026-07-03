PS Isaboke calls for responsible data use as AI reshapes marketing

Broadcasting and Telecommunications Principal Secretary Stephen Isaboke has urged marketers to embrace artificial intelligence (AI) responsibly, saying the growing value of consumer data demands stronger protection as the technology transforms the marketing profession.

Speaking as the chief guest at the 2026 Marketing Society of Kenya (MSK) Marketers Summit in Nairobi, Isaboke said data has become a strategic asset capable of driving innovation, informing business decisions and delivering better services, but warned that its misuse amounts to theft.

“Data is now so valuable. If anyone else came and just took our data, and when they commercialised it, or started using it to inform decisions, they’ve literally come and stolen your stock. They’ve literally come and stolen your property,” he said.

Isaboke said data is increasingly influencing decisions across sectors, including agriculture, healthcare and commerce, underscoring the need to safeguard personal information.

“That’s why, for example, the country put the Office of Data Protection,” he said.

He challenged marketers to leverage AI and consumer insights to develop solutions that improve service delivery and customer experience, noting that the technology should be used to solve real-life challenges rather than simply automate processes.

“If you use that properly, and start applying it in your own space, and also applying it in solutions… you are actually making a contribution to the AI era, which is really about using data to solve issues and eventually deliver solutions,” he said.

The summit, held under the theme “The Intelligent Marketer: The Changing Role of Marketing in the AI Era,” brought together marketers, innovators and business leaders to discuss how artificial intelligence is reshaping the industry and Kenya’s digital economy.

Marketing Society of Kenya Chairperson Zuhura Odhiambo said AI is no longer a future concept but a present-day tool that is changing how businesses understand consumers, build brands and create value.

“The theme this year, The Intelligent Marketer: The Changing Role of Marketing in the AI Era, could not be timelier. AI is no longer a concept of the future; it is transforming how we understand consumers, build brands, deliver customer experiences and create business value,” she said.

Odhiambo said although AI is changing the marketing landscape, the discipline’s core principles remain centred on understanding consumers.

“The fundamentals remain. You’re still about the consumer, consumer preferences, consumer psychometrics and consumer behaviour, but consumer behaviour is now tracked, documented and obviously trended,” she said.

The summit comes as Kenya accelerates its digital transformation agenda, with artificial intelligence and data governance expected to play a central role in driving innovation, competitiveness and economic growth.