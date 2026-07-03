SKL notifies shareholders of expansion plans during inaugural AGM

Shri Krishana Overseas (SKL) Plc has provided shareholders with detailed updates on the company’s operations, growth strategy, manufacturing expansion, market outlook, and future prospects.

During SKL’s first-ever Annual General Meeting since being listed in the Nairobi Securities Exchange (NSE) SME Market Segment, shareholders demonstrated strong confidence in the firm’s long-term strategy by approving all resolutions presented by the Board.

“Our successful first AGM marks an important milestone in SKL’s journey as a publicly listed company. The Board remains committed to maintaining the highest standards of corporate governance while supporting management in delivering sustainable long-term growth and creating value for all shareholders,” said Suresh Patel, SKL Chairman.

Managing Director Dr Sonvir Singh reaffirmed the Company’s commitment to sustainable growth despite a challenging operating environment.

“Our first AGM marks an important milestone in SKL’s corporate journey. While we faced headwinds arising from slower cash conversion cycles and higher operating costs, our strategic investments position us strongly for long-term growth. We remain committed to delivering sustainable value to our shareholders,” he added.

At the meeting, SKL announced that construction of its state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Kisaju, Kajiado County, remains on track, with installation and commissioning in the final stages. Management expects the facility to become fully operational following completion of regulatory approvals and final testing.

SKL has also invested Ksh 131.9 million in the project, largely financed through a Ksh 117.9 million development loan. Upon completion, the new facility will increase annual production capacity from 3,000 tonnes to 22,000 tonnes, significantly strengthening the SKL’s ability to serve existing and emerging markets.

The expansion will enable SKL to meet growing demand across the floriculture, horticulture, FMCG, pharmaceutical, dairy, edible oils, herbs, confectionery, and other manufacturing sectors.

Finance Director Mrs Nirmala Devi noted that the Company has also strengthened its operational infrastructure through investments in modern information systems, operational efficiencies, and human capital to support the next phase of growth.

For the financial year ended 31 December 2025, SKL revenue increased by 13.5pc to Ksh 351 million as net profit stood at Ksh 23 million, reflecting higher raw material costs and changes in taxation.