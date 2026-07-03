Technology

China tests latest research and development achievements on its space station

These in-space tests encompass research and development achievements from China’s leading universities and cover key areas of space station operations

KBC Digital
By KBC Digital
3 Min Read

The Chinese Academy of Sciences has released the latest batch of orbital test results for the Qingzhou experimental spacecraft, launched on 30 March this year. The spacecraft was developed under the leadership of the Innovation Academy for Microsatellites at the Chinese Academy of Sciences. As reported by Science and Technology Daily, a partner of TV BRICS.

The test data revealed breakthrough progress in three key areas: ultra-high-precision spacecraft health monitoring, crew medical support and mission cost reduction. These achievements aim to strengthen the technological foundation for the safe and efficient operation of the national space station, promote the application of new space technologies, and facilitate the rational utilisation of extraterrestrial resources.

In the field of spacecraft health monitoring, Harbin Institute of Technology demonstrated a laser measurement device capable of detecting object deformation with micrometre-level precision. The device operates reliably even in highly disruptive environments, thereby enabling continuous monitoring of spacecraft health.

The on-chip micro-optical gyroscope developed by Shanghai Jiao Tong University is no larger than a grain of rice and achieves navigation-grade measurement accuracy without active temperature control – providing a new miniaturised solution for high-precision navigation in deep-space exploration and bionic spacecraft.

- Advertisement -
KBC Huduma Partnership

In the field of healthcare, experts from Shenzhen University have distinguished themselves: their electromyography (EMG) monitor, developed on the basis of a self-developed neural chip, has for the first time enabled the continuous collection and transmission of astronauts’ in-orbit muscle activity data. This overcomes the limitations of traditional methods, which require manual intervention and are incapable of continuous monitoring.

Cost-effectiveness has also been enhanced through technological advancements. The Institute of Mechanics at the Chinese Academy of Sciences has developed a flexible gripper inspired by spider legs.

Changan chairman calls for fairer auto competition and ecosystem upgrade
Regional states adopt initiative to boost satellite communication
Xi says China must ‘overcome’ AI chip challenges
Konza Technopolis sets new standards in smart urban development, research innovation

The device is capable of successfully capturing objects without causing destructive impacts or generating secondary debris, paving the way for orbital debris removal, spacecraft rescue and cargo transport. Furthermore, a space refrigerator equipped with an improved vapour compression system has been tested; results indicate that it operates stably in a zero-gravity environment and provides a low-cost solution for sample storage.

Courtesy: Science & Technology Daily & TV BRICS

Google launches free Gemini Code Assist in Kenya
CS Owalo named Africa Digital Personality of the Year
Kenyan Maosa and Nigerian Omosalewa ignite the RLSD Africa 2025 awards
Kenya and UAE sign ICT investment cooperation MoU
Govt mulls charging user of public Wi-Fi hotspots
Share This Article
Previous Article PS Isaboke calls for responsible data use as AI reshapes marketing
Next Article Tyla tops US Afrobeats chart with fourth single
- Advertisement -
Latest News
Vivo Energy completes full acquisition of TotalEnergies Jordan
Business International Business
King Kaka releases new album ‘Year of the Pen’
Entertainment Music
Surveying training set for major overhaul as board, universities agree on major reforms
County News
Mudavadi to push stronger protections for Kenyan workers in Saudi Arabia
Local News NEWS

You May also Like

Technology

Huawei Kenya promotes ICT training

TechnologyTechnology

Interswitch partners with Elie Tech to unveil contactless payment for Kenyan MSMEs

Donald Trump
TechnologyTechnology

What will Trump 2.0 mean for US tech?

BusinessLocal Business

Climate-smart agriculture, digital innovation key to Africa’s growth model, experts say

Show More