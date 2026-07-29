PS Isaboke reaffirms commitment to prudent use of public resources

Principal Secretary for Broadcasting and Telecommunications Stephen Isaboke has outlined measures being undertaken by the State Department to strengthen asset management and enhance accountability in the management of public resources.

Appearing before the National Assembly Public Accounts Committee (PAC) on Tuesday, Isaboke responded to issues raised in the Auditor-General’s reports for the 2023/24 and 2024/25 financial years during a routine financial review session.

Among the matters discussed were efforts to recover Ksh1.14 million in historical rent arrears owed by Kimwasco and the management of government land earmarked for public infrastructure projects, including the construction of modern markets.

The PS said the State Department has initiated reforms aimed at modernising its asset-tracking systems, harmonising property records across ministries and strengthening internal controls to improve transparency and efficiency.

He told the committee that the measures are intended to ensure proper management of government assets while addressing legacy administrative challenges.

The session also examined inter-departmental coordination on land realignments, with lawmakers seeking updates on the status of public properties under the State Department’s jurisdiction.

Isaboke reaffirmed the State Department’s commitment to public accountability and prudent stewardship of state resources, noting that governance reforms remain central to the department’s mandate as it continues to implement programmes in the broadcasting and telecommunications sector.

The Public Accounts Committee is mandated to examine audited accounts of government ministries, departments and agencies and make recommendations aimed at strengthening financial oversight and accountability in the public sector.