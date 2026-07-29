From years of waiting to five bundles of joy: Marsabit mother welcomes rare quintuplets

For five years, Nchauni Lemoitanit prayed for a child. Like many young women in the remote villages of Marsabit County, she hoped one day to experience the joy of motherhood. The 26-year-old from Arge Village in Loyangalani Sub-County never imagined that after years of waiting, she would become the mother of five children at once.

Lying in her hospital bed at Marsabit County Referral Hospital surrounded by medical staff and a relative and friend, Lemoitanit could hardly hide her excitement as she waited to hold her three boys and two girls.

“I had been praying for even one child,” she said with a smile. “God has blessed me with five.” The remarkable birth has become a source of amazement across Marsabit County, with health workers and community members describing it as a rare and historic event.

Married for five years, Lemoitanii and her husband had long hoped to start a family. During her pregnancy, medical scans indicated that she was expecting triplets. Health workers advised her to ensure she delivered in a hospital because of the risks associated with multiple births. As her due date approached, she made the difficult decision to leave her husband’s home in Arge village and travel back to her parent’s home in Olturot village. The journey was costly and challenging, With no public transport available in the area, her father struggled to raise the Sh4000 needed for motorcycle transport. He initially tried to sell some goats but failed to find them in time. Determined to help his daughter reach a health facility safely, he borrowed money and arranged the journey.

“My father sacrificed a lot for me,” Lemoitanit recalled. “He wanted to make sure I delivered safely.” After arriving at her parent’s home, labour pains soon began. Her father once again organized transportation to Marsabit County Referral Hospital. Where a relative and a friend received her and escorted her to the maternity ward.

A surprise in the delivery room, what happened next surprised everyone. According to maternity nurse-in-charge Eleansy Karegi, Lemoitanit arrived at the hospital on a Monday afternoon and went into labour within an hour. The medical team was prepared for the delivery of the three babies. However, after the third child was born, they discovered there were still more babies to come. “We were expecting triplets because that is what the scan had shown,” said Karegi.

“After the third baby, we realized there were two more. We assisted the mother, and she successfully delivered all five babies through normal delivery. “The successful birth of quintuplets without a Caesarean section left the medical team astonished. For Karegi, who has worked as a nurse for 16 years and spent a decade at Marsabit County Referral Hospital, the delivery was unlike anything she had experienced before. “This is the first time I have witnessed such a case.”

Karegi described the birth as a milestone for the facility. She said all five babies were immediately stabilized and transferred to the Mother and Baby unit, where they continue to receive specialized care.

Medical personnel report that both the mother and her newborns are progressing well.

The rare birth has also generated excitement among residents, many of whom have visited the hospital to congratulate the family. Health workers say the successful outcome demonstrates the importance of skilled birth attendance and access to health facilities, especially for mothers carrying multiple pregnancies.

A mother’s new challenge while the arrival of the five babies has brought immense joy, it has also brought new responsibilities and concerns. Lemoitanii said her family faces significant economic challenges. Years of drought have affected livelihoods in many parts of Marsabit County, leaving households struggling with food shortages and limited income. Raising one child can be difficult under such conditions. Raising five newborns at the same time presents an even greater challenge. She is appealing to well-wishers, leaders and charitable organizations to support her family as they prepare to care for the babies.

“Our area has suffered from drought and life is not easy,” she said. “I thanked God for these children, but I also ask for support because caring for five babies at once will not be easy.” Despite the uncertainty ahead, Lemoitanit remains grateful. She credits her parents, relatives and friends for helping her reach the hospital and supporting her throughout the delivery.

As she cradles her newborn children, the woman who waited five years to become a mother now finds herself at the centre of a story that has captured the attention of an entire county. What began as a dream for one child has become a remarkable blessing of five rare gifts that will be remembered in Marsabit for years to come.