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Murkomen condemns assault on Osotsi, calls for political restraint

Interior CS confirms arrest of suspected masterminds, urges leaders to reject violence

Eric Biegon
By Eric Biegon
2 Min Read

Interior and National Administration Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen has condemned the attack on Vihiga Senator Godfrey Osotsi in Kisumu earlier this week, calling it unacceptable. The CS cautioned against rising political intolerance as elections draw near.

Speaking in Nakuru during the burial of Mitchelle Jelimo Kemboi, daughter of Kenya Ports Authority Director General Captain William Ruto, Murkomen urged political leaders to abandon violence and criminal behavior.

“We strongly condemn what happened to Senator Osotsi in Kisumu. It is totally unacceptable,” said Murkomen.

“As we head towards the elections, I want to urge leaders to reject politics driven by violence, goons, and gangs,” he added.

Murkomen issued a stern warning to those responsible for the attack, confirming that law enforcement agencies have already taken action.

“I am pleased to report that the DCI has arrested three suspects, and efforts are ongoing to apprehend others involved,” he stated.

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The Cabinet Secretary dismissed allegations linking Internal Security Principal Secretary Dr. Raymond Omollo to the incident, shifting the blame to political actors he accused of fostering violence.

“I have seen some opposition figures mentioning my PS. I challenge them to come out openly and denounce the goons and gangs they are walking around with,” he said.

He further emphasized the need for political tolerance and restraint, calling for peaceful engagement as the country approaches the election period.

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