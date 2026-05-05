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Uganda to host Digital Government Africa

KBC Digital
By KBC Digital
2 Min Read
Picture by Jackson Mnyamwezi

Uganda eying to increase investments in its ICT sector as it prepares to host this year’s Digital Government Africa 2026.

ICT and National Guidance Minister Dr. Chris Baryomunsi said the event slated for later this year will see will bring together international and regional technology companies in a move aimed at strengthening Uganda’s visibility as a destination for ICT investment and regional operations.

“DGA, is the continent’s most important platform bringing together government leaders, public institutions, technology providers, development partners, investors, and experts who are working to accelerate the digital transformation of government and public services across Africa,” said Baryomunsi.

The event will highlight opportunities in among others, e-government platforms and services, digital identity, ICT and digital public infrastructure, government cloud and data centres, ICT innovation and digital skills, cybersecurity and data protection, electronic payments and digital finance, and the responsible use of artificial intelligence for Africa’s development.

“As a country, we have made significant progress in building the foundations of a digitally enabled public sector. We continue to expand connectivity, strengthen ICT infrastructure, promote digital inclusion, support innovation, and improve the use of technology across government,” he added.

Under the theme “Accelerating Africa’s Digital Transformation of Government,” the event will bring together among others, senior government officials, ICT authorities, regulators, digital identity agencies, e-government leaders, cybersecurity experts, cloud and data centre providers, technology companies, innovators and development partners from across the globe.

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