PS Muthoni leads final planning for Kenya Health Summit 2026

Preparations for the Kenya Health Summit 2026 have entered the final phase, with technical committees intensifying coordination to ensure the successful delivery of the national event scheduled for 18–19 August 2026 in Nairobi.

Principal Secretary for Public Health and Professional Standards Mary Muthoni, Monday chaired a technical planning meeting where the various committees presented progress updates on their respective workstreams, reviewing key milestones and outstanding deliverables ahead of the Summit.

The meeting also reviewed the proposed thematic areas and plenary sessions to ensure they provide a focused platform for dialogue on Kenya’s priority health reforms and the future of healthcare delivery.

Updates were further presented on exhibition preparations, including booth bookings, as well as financial commitments and resource requirements to support the successful hosting of the Summit.

Held under the theme “Reforms Delivered, Health as a Right,” the Kenya Health Summit 2026 will bring together national and county governments, healthcare professionals, the private sector, development partners, civil society and communities to review progress in health sector reforms, address emerging challenges and agree on practical actions to strengthen healthcare for all Kenyans.