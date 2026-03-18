EACC arrests Mombasa court assistant over bribery

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has arrested a court assistant in Mombasa over allegations of soliciting and receiving a bribe.

The suspect, Ben Wambua Muthoka, based at the Mombasa Law Courts, allegedly demanded Ksh10,000 from a complainant in exchange for concealing or withholding a court file in which the complainant is an accused in an ongoing criminal matter.

EACC stated that it received the complaint on March 13, 2026, and launched preliminary investigations that confirmed the demand for a bribe. This prompted officers to mount an operation on March 17, during which the suspect was arrested while allegedly receiving the money.

The suspect was taken to the Commission’s Lower Coast Regional Office in Mombasa for processing before being detained overnight at Central Police Station.

He has since been released on a cash bail of Ksh20,000 as investigations continue.

The Commission reiterated its commitment to tackling bribery at service delivery points and urged members of the public to report any instances of corruption or unethical conduct.