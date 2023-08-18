Ruto nominates Renson Mulele Igonga as next DPP

President William Ruto has nominated Renson Igonga as Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) to replace now National Intelligence Services (NIS) boss, Noordin Haji.

Before his nomination, Ingonga worked as an Assistant Director of Public Prosecutions.

In an announcement made on Thursday by the National Assembly Speaker, Moses Wetang’ula in parliament, Andrew Musangi was also nominated by the President as Chairman of the Central Bank of Kenya (CBK).

Once approved, Musangi will replace Mohammed Nyaoga who exited the position after completing his second tenure in office in June.

Musangi will undergo vetting by the Departmental Committee on Finance and National Planning of the National Assembly jointly sitting with the Senate Standing Committee on Finance and Budget.

President picked Musangi from a list of six candidates shortlisted by the Public Service Commission (PSC).

Wetang’ula directed the Justice and Legal Affairs committee to conduct an approval hearing on the suitability of the nominee and table its report in 28 days.

The names have been forwarded to Parliament for vetting.