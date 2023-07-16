Busia County to undertake mass drug administration to control bilharzia

Plans are underway to roll out mass administration of drugs to control schistosomiasis (Bilharzia) and soil-transmitted Helminthiasis (Intestinal worms) in Busia County.

Addressing stakeholders during a preparation meeting at Busia County Referral Hospital on Friday, the Medical parasitologist from the Ministry of Health, Florence Wakesho stated that the exercise will be carried out from 17th August.

Wakesho disclosed that eight wards will be prioritized for mass administration of drugs while 33 others will have elimination of intestinal drugs.

“Wards targeted for bilharzia control include Bunyala South, Bunyala North, Bunyala West, Marachi East , Bwiri, Bukhayo East, Angurai, and Amukura West,” she said.

She further stated that Community Health Promoters will issue Mebendazole and Praziquantel drugs for intestinal worms and bilharzia respectively.

Wakesho assured local residents that the drugs are safe and effective adding that they should cooperate with those who will be conducting the exercise.

Busia Assistant County Commissioner Stephen Kibandi said that the Interior Ministry will coordinate the exercise to ensure that it is successful.

Busia County Health Promotion Officer Nelson Andanje said that the Department is committed to ensuring that the exercise achieves its intended purpose of fighting the two diseases.

The move follows a survey conducted by the Division of Vector Borne and Neglected Tropical Diseases in collaboration with Busia County Health Department in November 2022 which established the County’s burden of Bilharzia and Intestinal worms’ prevalence stands at 7.1and 6.9 percent respectively.

Other counties targeted for the exercise include Kisumu, Homabay, Siaya, and Migori.