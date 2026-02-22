Governor Wavinya calls for political tolerance, unity

Governor Wavinya Ndeti has called for political tolerance and the protection of democratic space, stating that leaders should be allowed to engage freely with citizens without coercion or intimidation.

‎

‎Speaking during a Sunday service at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Mlolongo, she encouraged residents to focus on unity, peaceful coexistence, and constructive dialogue that builds stronger bonds within the community.

She also called on everyone to pray for leaders and for the country, asking for guidance, wisdom, and peace in all spheres of life.

“There is need to protect democratic space, ensuring that every Kenyan can speak freely, participate in civic activities, and engage with leaders without fear or undue influence,” she said. Adding that: “A healthy democracy thrives on open dialogue, mutual respect, and accountability, and safeguarding these freedoms is essential for fostering unity and peace.”

‎Governor Wavinya took a moment to reflect on her administration’s development achievements, sharing how progress in key sectors continues to improve the daily lives of Machakos residents.

She urged Members of County Assembly (MCAs) to pass the Wikwatyo Fund bill into law, ensuring that women-led CBOs, youth groups, and marginalized communities can access resources that will transform their livelihoods.‎

‎The Governor urged the Catholic faithful during this Lenten season to embrace acts of compassion and generosity, encouraging them to reach out to those who are less fortunate.

Wavinya reminded everyone that even small gestures of kindness, whether sharing a meal, offering support, or lending a helping hand, can bring hope, uplift spirits, and transform lives, reflecting the true meaning of faith in action.

‎

‎