Record champions Ahly to face Esperance in CAF Champions League quarter final

Dismas Otuke
By Dismas Otuke
Record 12-time winners Al Ahly Sports Club of Egypt will play Tunisia’s giants Esperance in the quarterfinal of the CAF Champions League next month.

The first leg of the quarter-finals will be played between the 15th and 16th of March, while the return legs are set for a week later.

Other matches as per the draw conducted in Cairo on Tuesday will pit RS Berkane from Morocco against Sudanese side Al Hilal, as Mamelodi Sundowns of South Africa will have a date against Stade Malien of Mali.

Moroccan side AS FAR will battle defending champions Pyramids of Egypt for a place in the last four.

The winner between Esperance and Al Ahly will play either Mamelodi or Stade Malien in the semis, while the winners of the last 8 fixture between AS FAR and Pyramids will be up against the winners of the RS Berkane vs Al Hilal match in the other semi.

