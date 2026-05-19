Transport operators strike enters day two

The nationwide transport shutdown has entered the second day after the Transport Sector Alliance failed to reach an agreement with government to resolve the crisis occasioned by the high fuel prices.

Speaking to the media on Monday, the Matatu stakeholders requested their drivers to keep their vehicles away from the roads as they continue to engage the government on their concerns.

“We have agreed on the part of adulteration that the price of diesel and kerosene be at par. On the issue of the diesel prices, that one we have not agreed and we have scheduled another meeting. In the meantime, it is our request that all our drivers and owners of vehicles continue keeping their vehicles at home,” they said.

The stakeholders accused the Government of not doing enough to shield Kenyans from the rising fuel prices, amid a broader high cost-of-living crisis.

They called for the reversal of the price increases announced last week, and for fuel prices to be reduced by about 35pc.

In the meantime, President William Ruto has directed his deputy Kithure Kindiki and a team of Cabinet Secretaries to convene urgent talks with transport operators, manufacturers and other stakeholders as the government moves to address rising fuel prices linked to global oil market disruptions caused by the ongoing Iran conflict.

DP Kindiki revealed that he had been instructed alongside Cabinet Secretaries John Mbadi, Davis Chirchir, Opiyo Wandayi and Kipchumba Murkomen to immediately engage stakeholders in the petroleum and transport sectors in search of practical solutions to stabilise fuel prices.

The strike which commenced yesterday left thousands of commuters stranded after public service vehicles (PSVs) operating on various routes joined the nationwide strike.

Several roads were barricaded, while some vehicles ferrying passengers to Nairobi were turned away. The disruption also affected learning, with many schools advising learners to remain at home.

More to follow…