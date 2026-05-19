Local NewsNEWS

Transport operators strike enters day two

Muraya Kamunde
By Muraya Kamunde
2 Min Read

The nationwide transport shutdown has entered the second day after the Transport Sector Alliance failed to reach an agreement with government to resolve the crisis occasioned by the high fuel prices.

Speaking to the media on Monday, the Matatu stakeholders requested their drivers to keep their vehicles away from the roads as they continue to engage the government on their concerns.

“We have agreed on the part of adulteration that the price of diesel and kerosene be at par. On the issue of the diesel prices, that one we have not agreed and we have scheduled another meeting. In the meantime, it is our request that all our drivers and owners of vehicles continue keeping their vehicles at home,” they said.

The stakeholders accused the Government of not doing enough to shield Kenyans from the rising fuel prices, amid a broader high cost-of-living crisis.

- Advertisement -
KBC Huduma Partnership

They called for the reversal of the price increases announced last week, and for fuel prices to be reduced by about 35pc.

In the meantime, President William Ruto has directed his deputy Kithure Kindiki and a team of Cabinet Secretaries to convene urgent talks with transport operators, manufacturers and other stakeholders as the government moves to address rising fuel prices linked to global oil market disruptions caused by the ongoing Iran conflict.

Death toll in Kisumu crash rises to 26 as govt pledges full support to victims’ families
Gatundu North avocado farmers unite to break middlemen grip
Morocco condemns attacks in Gaza and calls for dialogue
PS Muthoni outlines major health projects

DP Kindiki revealed that he had been instructed alongside Cabinet Secretaries John Mbadi, Davis Chirchir, Opiyo Wandayi and Kipchumba Murkomen to immediately engage stakeholders in the petroleum and transport sectors in search of practical solutions to stabilise fuel prices.

The strike which commenced yesterday left thousands of commuters stranded after public service vehicles (PSVs) operating on various routes joined the nationwide strike.

Several roads were barricaded, while some vehicles ferrying passengers to Nairobi were turned away. The disruption also affected learning, with many schools advising learners to remain at home.

More to follow…

Musk claims Trump interview targeted by cyber attack
President Ruto launches development projects in Lake region
President Ruto: Kenya-US digital ties will expand opportunities
Ruto convenes emergency EAC Summit to address worsening DRC conflict
JKIA named Africa’s leading airport at World Travel Awards
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Standard Chartered to cut thousands of roles as AI use increases
Next Article Four killed in protests during Kenyan strikes over high fuel prices
- Advertisement -
Latest News
Land Company allays fears over Ksh 2.5B Naivasha land grab
County News NEWS
Four killed in protests during Kenyan strikes over high fuel prices
County News NEWS
Standard Chartered to cut thousands of roles as AI use increases
Business International Business
At least 131 dead in Ebola outbreak in DR Congo, official says
International News NEWS

You May also Like

Local News

Kenya enhances partnership with Boston Consulting in trade and investment

AfricaInternational News

Syria hails King Mohammed VI, on reopening Moroccan Embassy in Damascus

Local News

Kipsang: Ban on school activities during third term remains in effect

County NewsNEWS

Governor Barasa urges Treasury to expedite disbursement of funds to Counties

Show More