Senate to debate adoption of National Dialogue committee

The Senate will Tuesday convene for a special sitting expected to adopt the National Dialogue committee.

Having been approved by their National Assembly counterparts last week, the nod by the Senate will effectively give the Kalonzo Musyoka- Kimani Ichungwa-led committee the legal backing in the execution of its mandate.

Speaker Amason Jeffa Kingi in his notice last week, notified Senators that among other issues lined up for consideration, the approval of the National Dialogue Committee will be top of the agenda.

With the committee led by Majority Leader Kimani Ichung’wa and Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka appearing to build consensus on the nature of talks and the agenda thereof, the committee is expected to

recommend appropriate legal and policy reforms on issues affecting Kenyans in line with the constitution.

The committee on getting the legal backing will submit a report to both houses within 60 days.

The sitting expected to begin at 9.30 am Tuesday morning will also deliberate on President William Ruto’s message on the nomination of Andrew Mukite Musangi as chairperson of the Board of the Central Bank of Kenya, consider the Public Finance Management (Amendment) Bill, 2023 transmitted from the National Assembly and deliberate on the Climate Change (Amendment) Bill, 2023 also transmitted from the National Assembly.