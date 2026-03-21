Residents in Macalder, Nyatike call for GSU pullout amid rising tensions

Tension is escalating in the Macalder/Kanyarwanda area of Nyatike Sub-County, Migori County, as human rights activists in the Nyanza region demand the immediate withdrawal of General Service Unit officers deployed to restore order.

The deployment followed violent protests by residents angered by rising insecurity, including the killing of an M-Pesa attendant by an unknown gang.

Speaking after a peace meeting with the Nyatike Sub-County Commissioner, Daniel Omukokho, the Luo Elders Peace Alliance from Nyatike expressed deep concern, warning that essential services, including healthcare, education, and businesses, have been brought to a standstill.

On Saturday last week, protesters from the Macalder/Kanyarwanda area stormed the Nyatike Police Station and the Nyatike Deputy County Commissioner’s Office (DCC), destroyed property, torched police vehicles, and set police housing units on fire.