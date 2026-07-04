Retiring in the village 

There is a quiet migration that takes place every year.

No headlines. No farewell tours. No brass band.

Just a man packing his life into a few boxes and declaring, with the certainty of a returning king: “I am going home.”

Home.

A place he has not lived in for thirty years.

A place where his last official duty was fetching water as a boy.

Now he arrives with a suitcase, a pension, and urban habits that bewilder even the livestock.

The reality is plain: Visiting the village once a year for Christmas is not the same as living there.

Christmas is a festival.

Retirement is a full-time commitment.

They are fundamentally different environments.

During Christmas, one arrives as an honored guest. Livestock is prepared. Relatives emerge from all directions. One eats, laughs, and offers expert commentary on national affairs. Then one departs.

It is a powerful, but temporary, experience.

Remove the celebrations. Remove the audience. Remove the sense of occasion.

What remains is Tuesday.

And this is where the narrative changes.

The village has not been waiting.

It has continued to evolve, quietly and without external supervision.

The people you knew have aged. Some are gone. Others now hold positions of authority and may not regard you as significant. Even childhood nicknames have been reassigned.

You are not returning.

You are arriving.

For many, that arrival is complex.

Particularly for those who never went back. Not for holidays. Not for funerals. Not for any reason.

They built their entire existence in the city. Their networks, habits, and lifestyles are urban.

Then, one day, they relocate.

That is not retirement.

That is migration.

Suddenly, everything is unfamiliar.

The silence is profound. The nights are long. The community is close-knit. Everyone knows you, yet you know no one. Even the food requires adjustment.

In the city, you managed systems. Water flowed. Electricity functioned. Food was procured on schedule.

In the village, water has its own timing. Electricity is unpredictable. Food requires direct engagement with the land or market.

Then there is the matter of time.

In the city, you were occupied. Meetings. Traffic. Deadlines. Constant activity.

In the village, time expands. Morning becomes afternoon without notice. You sit. You stand. You sit again. You begin recalling matters long forgotten.

This is where many begin to decline. Not abruptly. Gradually.

Because retirement without structure is not rest. It is disorientation.

The body slows. The mind drifts. Purpose diminishes. And a man without purpose becomes vulnerable to ill health.

Minor ailments become significant. Significant ailments become permanent. Some do not endure long, not because the village is harsh, but because the transition was unprepared.

There is another category. They survive, but they are not content.

They live in constant comparison: “In the city, we used to…”

Indeed. In the city, there was also pressure, noise, and financial obligation. But memory is a selective narrator.

So they sit. Complaining. Regretting. Observing life as if they arrived late to their own story.

Some even struggle. Because pension is not infinite. Farming is not a hobby to commence at seventy without experience. The soil does not recognize former titles. Hunger does not respect past achievements. Illness does not negotiate with memories of success.

Therefore, the lesson is straightforward.

If you intend to return home one day, begin the process now.

Not for festivities. For ordinary days.

Go when nothing is happening. Sit. Listen to the silence. Allow it to unsettle you early.

Learn the rhythm before it becomes your only rhythm.

Cultivate relationships not dependent on your arrival with gifts. Understand how the community functions when you are not being celebrated.

Retirement is not the time to learn how to live. It is the time to continue a life you have already practiced.

Visit often. Stay longer. Become comfortable with stillness.

Let the village cease to be a destination and become familiar territory.

So that when the day comes to say, “I am going home,” you are not speculating.

You are returning to a place that knows you.

And, more importantly, to a place you understand.

The village is a good place. Peaceful. Grounded. Honest.

But only for the man who arrives prepared.

The unprepared spend their final years attempting to adjust to a life that never adjusted to them.

Col. (rtd) I.K.Guleid is aConsultant specialising in National Defence, Security, and Disaster Management.