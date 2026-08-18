Technology

Anker plans Ksh 129M investment to expand local operations

Ronald Owili
By Ronald Owili
2 Min Read

Global consumer electronics manufacturer Anker plans to invest at least Ksh 129 million ($1m) annually as it scale its operations within Kenya and across the region.

Anker Kenya General Manager John Kiprotich said the firm is looking to tap into the growing consumer market in Kenya to gain market share and use Kenya as a springboard into East Africa.

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“We are looking forward to close to a yearly budget of $1m,” said Kiprotich.

“We are targeting to start with seven counties, Nairobi, Nakuru, Kisumu, Mombasa, Meru, Machakos and Eldoret.”

Anker Kenya Country Manager Able Liu said the global electronics giant is looking to tap into rising demand for dependable power and connected-device accessories.

According to Liu, the market opportunity is being driven by Kenya’s accelerating transition towards smartphones, high-speed mobile connectivity and digital lifestyles.

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“We aim to address this growing ecosystem with technology designed not simply to supply power, but to manage it intelligently, ” added said.

Latest data from the Communications Authority of Kenya (CA) shows that active mobile subscriptions reached 84.1 million in the third quarter of the 2025/26 financial year. On the other hand, mobile broadband consumption rose 6% quarter-on-quarter to 800 million gigabytes.

The company is expected to target individual consumers as well as professionals, students, travellers, content creators, gamers and businesses requiring reliable power and audio equipment.

Among products introduced in Kenya include ecosystem of chargers, power banks, wireless charging solutions, earbuds, headphones and Soundcore audio products.

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