PS Omollo warns boda boda operators against being used for violence, goonism

Interior Principal Secretary Dr. Raymond Omollo has cautioned boda boda operators against allowing themselves to be used by politicians and criminal elements to perpetrate violence, intimidate opponents or disrupt public order.

Speaking during a consultative meeting with boda boda operators and sector leaders in Vihiga County, Dr. Omollo said the Government will not tolerate goonism, hooliganism and politically instigated violence, warning that individuals involved in such activities will face the full force of the law.

He noted that while the boda boda sector remains one of the country’s most important economic drivers, a small number of rogue individuals have on occasion tarnished its reputation by participating in criminal activities and acts of violence.

The PS urged riders to reject attempts by politicians and other actors to exploit unemployment among young people by recruiting them to cause chaos, attack opponents or destroy property during political activities.

“No political interest is worth risking your life, your livelihood or your future. If there is a leader you support, support them peacefully. If there is a leader you do not support, continue with your work and your daily activities. Do not allow yourself to be used to commit acts of violence,” said Dr. Omollo.

The PS emphasized that the overwhelming majority of boda boda operators are hardworking and law-abiding citizens who earn an honest living and contribute significantly to the country’s economy.

He said the sector provides critical last-mile transport services that connect communities to markets, schools, health facilities and other essential services, making boda boda operators key partners in national development.

Dr. Omollo called on boda boda leaders to work closely with security agencies, Chiefs, Assistant Chiefs, National Government Administrative Officers and local communities to identify and isolate criminal elements who seek to infiltrate the sector.

He noted that stronger collaboration between operators and security agencies would help address insecurity, prevent crime and protect the reputation of the industry.

The PS commended boda boda operators for the role they continue to play in supporting security efforts through information sharing and community vigilance, noting that their presence across villages and trading centres makes them valuable partners in maintaining public safety.

Dr. Omollo further urged operators to embrace Government programmes aimed at improving livelihoods and expanding economic opportunities, including registration under the Social Health Authority (SHA), investments in education, infrastructure development and initiatives to modernize the boda boda sector.

He highlighted ongoing efforts to promote electric motorcycles and affordable financing models that will reduce operating costs and increase earnings for riders, saying the Government remains committed to creating an enabling environment for the sector to thrive.

The PS observed that sustainable development can only be achieved in an environment of peace, security and stability and urged wananchi to reject violence and instead focus on productive activities that improve livelihoods and strengthen communities.

He reaffirmed the Government’s commitment to protecting lives and property while ensuring that all citizens are free to conduct their businesses without fear or intimidation.

The engagement brought together boda boda leaders, National Government Administrative Officers, security officials and other stakeholders from across Vihiga County.