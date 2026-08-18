Ruto congratulates Zambia’s Hichilema on re-election

President William Ruto has congratulated Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema on his re-election following the August 13, 2026, presidential election.

In a message, Ruto hailed Hichilema’s victory as a testament to his dedication, perseverance and commitment to advancing Zambia’s development.

The President said the outcome also affirmed the confidence Zambians had placed in Hichilema’s leadership to steer the country towards greater development and prosperity.

Ruto reaffirmed Kenya’s commitment to strengthening its longstanding ties with Zambia, describing the southern African country as a brotherly nation and a valuable regional partner and ally.

“Kenya holds its relations with the Republic of Zambia in high esteem,” Ruto said, noting that the two countries had developed deep and enduring cooperation at both bilateral and multilateral levels.

“I look forward to continuing to work closely with you to further solidify and broaden the bonds of friendship and cooperation between our two nations,” he added.

The head of state wished Hichilema success in his second term and the people of Zambia continued peace, unity and prosperity.

Hichilema was re-elected for a second five-year term after securing 60% of the vote, while his closest challenger, Brian Mundubile, garnered 38% of the votes cast.