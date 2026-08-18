Local News

Ruto congratulates Zambia’s Hichilema on re-election

Hichilema was re-elected for a second five-year term after securing 60% of the vote.

Prudence Wanza
By Prudence Wanza
1 Min Read

President William Ruto has congratulated Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema on his re-election following the August 13, 2026, presidential election.

In a message, Ruto hailed Hichilema’s victory as a testament to his dedication, perseverance and commitment to advancing Zambia’s development.

- Advertisement -
kbcplus.co.ke #worldcupikokbc

The President said the outcome also affirmed the confidence Zambians had placed in Hichilema’s leadership to steer the country towards greater development and prosperity.

Ruto reaffirmed Kenya’s commitment to strengthening its longstanding ties with Zambia, describing the southern African country as a brotherly nation and a valuable regional partner and ally.

“Kenya holds its relations with the Republic of Zambia in high esteem,” Ruto said, noting that the two countries had developed deep and enduring cooperation at both bilateral and multilateral levels.

“I look forward to continuing to work closely with you to further solidify and broaden the bonds of friendship and cooperation between our two nations,” he added.

Kenya@60: How the British used naming landscape to exert dominance
Heavy security deployed ahead of anti-finance bill protests
Attacks on LSK president over compensation panel appointment unwarranted – MCK
Ruto: We´re revamping blue economy to unlock untapped opportunities

The head of state wished Hichilema success in his second term and the people of Zambia continued peace, unity and prosperity.

Hichilema was re-elected for a second five-year term after securing 60% of the vote, while his closest challenger, Brian Mundubile, garnered 38% of the votes cast.

State to unveil immigration office in Kericho January 2024
Public institutions directed to replace old number plates with new generation plates
Ksh52 billion disbursed in SHA claims since October
Nyali’s Mohamed Ali threatens to leave UDA
UDA grassroots elections postponed to April 2024
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Anker plans Ksh 129M investment to expand local operations
Next Article Zimbabwe: Kariba ferry death toll rises to 93
- Advertisement -
Latest News
Businesses petition parliament for nationwide public participation on tobacco bill
Business Local Business
Sakaja highlights health transformation in Nairobi 
County News
Kakuzi workers secure 15pc wage increase under new CBA
Business Local Business
Nairobi: DIG Lagat commissions new Strategic Communication Office
County News NEWS

You May also Like

Local NewsNEWS

Gachagua condemns violence meted on officers during protests

HealthLocal News

Health, education ministries launch joint taskforce to align health training with national priorities

Local News

We must win war against drug abuse, CS Duale says

Local NewsNEWS

President Ruto arrives in Rome for Pope Francis’ funeral

Show More