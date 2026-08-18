County NewsNEWS

Nairobi: DIG Lagat commissions new Strategic Communication Office

KBC Digital
By KBC Digital
1 Min Read

Deputy Inspector General Eliud Lagat commissioned the newly constructed and fully equipped Strategic Communication Office at the Kenya Police Headquarters, Vigilance House.

The major milestone achieved will see police units modernize itself by strengthening its communication systems to meet the demands of a rapidly changing digital environment.

- Advertisement -
kbcplus.co.ke #worldcupikokbc

The event which was also attended by senior police officers also featured the launch of a Kenya Police Service magazine profiling officers deployed to the Multinational Security Support Mission in Haiti, as well as a redesigned website offering the public easier access to timely and accurate information.

The three platforms will improve the coordination and delivery of official information, strengthen public engagement and enable the Service to tell its story clearly and directly.

No relenting in war against drugs, illicit brew-Gachagua
The world must confront effects of colonialism, Mudavadi says
Denounce violence before talks begin, Ruto tells opposition
Raila, Mudavadi seek EAC Ministers’ backing for AUC post
Gachagua emphasizes govt’s commitment to affordable housing program
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Zimbabwe: Kariba ferry death toll rises to 93
Next Article Kakuzi workers secure 15pc wage increase under new CBA
- Advertisement -
Latest News
Businesses petition parliament for nationwide public participation on tobacco bill
Business Local Business
Sakaja highlights health transformation in Nairobi 
County News
Kakuzi workers secure 15pc wage increase under new CBA
Business Local Business
Zimbabwe: Kariba ferry death toll rises to 93
International News

You May also Like

County NewsInternational News

AU welcomes China, Pakistan’s five-point plan to end Middle East conflict

International NewsNEWS

Liberia election: Joseph Boakai on track to defeat incumbent President

International News

13th edition of ATOMEXPO International Forum begins in Russia

AfricaNEWS

India set to launch its first mission to Sun

Show More