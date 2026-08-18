Nairobi: DIG Lagat commissions new Strategic Communication Office

Deputy Inspector General Eliud Lagat commissioned the newly constructed and fully equipped Strategic Communication Office at the Kenya Police Headquarters, Vigilance House.

The major milestone achieved will see police units modernize itself by strengthening its communication systems to meet the demands of a rapidly changing digital environment.

The event which was also attended by senior police officers also featured the launch of a Kenya Police Service magazine profiling officers deployed to the Multinational Security Support Mission in Haiti, as well as a redesigned website offering the public easier access to timely and accurate information.

The three platforms will improve the coordination and delivery of official information, strengthen public engagement and enable the Service to tell its story clearly and directly.