Rihanna’s Beverly Hills home hit by gunfire, police say

The Beverly Hills home of pop superstar Rihanna has been hit by gunfire, police say.

Officers from the Los Angeles Police Department responded to reports of gunfire on Sunday. A suspect was located and taken into custody.

A police official told the BBC’s US partner, CBS News, that the home targeted belonged to Rihanna and that assault rifle casings were found at the scene.

No one was injured in the incident. Rihanna was in the mansion at the time, a law enforcement source told the Los Angeles Times.

Police say the suspect, a woman in her 30s, stopped in a car outside the home and fired seven shots before speeding away.

Her vehicle was located about eight miles (12km) away from the singer’s home, where the woman was taken into custody. She has not yet been publicly identified.

Last September the star gave birth to her third child, a girl, with partner A$AP Rocky.

The couple, who also share two sons Riot and RZA, announced Rihanna’s latest pregnancy at last year’s Met Gala.

The couple’s baby news was not the first time they made headlines in 2025. In February, A$AP Rocky was found not guilty of firing a gun at a former friend, in a trial that saw Rihanna bring her two sons to court.

The Barbados-born celebrity, whose real name is Robyn Fenty, shot to prominence in the early 2000s with hits like Pon de Replay and Umbrella. She recently celebrated 20 years since the release of her first album.

During that time, Rihanna has launched multiple businesses, including her popular makeup range Fenty Beauty and a lingerie company. The 37-year-old’s net worth has been estimated by Forbes at over a billion dollars.

