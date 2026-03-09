EntertainmentFilm

Animated film ‘Hoppers’ tops Box Office

“Hoppers,” the latest original animated film from Disney’s Pixar, topped the box office with $46 million (KSh. 5.9B) in ticket sales in its opening weekend, industry estimates showed.

The adventure comedy tells the story of Mabel (Piper Curda), a young animal lover who uses technology to transfer her consciousness into a robotic beaver so she can better communicate and protect wildlife.

The voice cast features Meryl Streep, Jon Hamm and Kathy Najimy.

“This is a very good opening for an original Pixar film,” said analyst David A. Gross of Franchise Entertainment Research.

“The movie has strong ancillary business, merchandising, and theme park potential, and it’s going to be very profitable.”

“Scream 7,” the latest instalment in the 30-year-old slasher series featuring yet another Ghostface killer, held strong in second place at $17.3 million (KSh. 2.2B) in the United States and Canada, according to Exhibitor Relations.

The Paramount film features franchise veterans Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox and David Arquette.

“The Bride!”, Maggie Gyllenhaal’s genre-hopping take on 1935’s “The Bride of Frankenstein” starring Oscar hopeful Jessie Buckley and past Oscar winner Christian Bale, opened in third place at $7.3 million (KSh. 925.7M).

“Warner Bros. has had recent success making films with auteur writer/directors and big budgets,” Gross said, citing Academy Award frontrunners “Sinners” and “One Battle After Another.”

“This time, the reception is weak.”

Sony’s family-friendly animated film “GOAT”, the story of an undersized goat who wants to join a basketball-like “roarball” team, finished in fourth place at $6.6 million (KSh. 852.4M)

The film was produced by NBA superstar Stephen Curry, who also takes on a voice role.

“Wuthering Heights”, starring Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi as the doomed lovers Cathy and Heathcliff from Emily Brontë’s classic novel, dropped to fifth place at $3.75 million (KSh. 484.3M).

