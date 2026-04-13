Limo denies Muigua Winston Churchill three-peat

Elly Limo produced a composed performance over three rounds to claim the Winston Churchill trophy denying Elvis Muigua a third consecutive title in the tournament as the Kenya Amateur Golf Championship (KAGC) Series continued at Thika Sports Club the past weekend.

The Golf Park Golf Club player carded rounds of 71, 74, and 77 for a total of 222 (+6) to secure victory in the three-day tournament beating Muigua by one stroke.

Muigua, who had won the 2024 and 2025 editions, put up a strong defense of his title but ultimately fell short, finishing second on 223 (+7) after rounds of 72, 76, and 75.

Rono Kimutai of Golf Park Golf Club finished third on 225 (+9), posting rounds of 76, 72, and 77 as Kelvin Barasa from Great Rift Valley Golf Resort closed on 226 (+10). Nakuru Golf Club’s John Kamaisi rounded out the top five on 227 (+11).

Jay Sandhu currently leads the 2026 KAGC standings with 560 points, followed by Junaid Manji on 334.02 points. Muigua jumps to third after his second place finish in Thika with 247.26 points as Kamoza Longwe drops to fourth with 246.30 points. Michael Karanga rounds out the top five with 243.52 points.

The series now heads to Machakos for the enxt round scheduled April 17-19th 2026.