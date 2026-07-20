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Ruto bids farewell to outgoing EU envoy Henriette Geiger

Ambassador Geiger has served in Kenya for nearly five years having officially taken office in September 2021.

Prudence Wanza
By Prudence Wanza
1 Min Read

President William Ruto on Monday bid farewell to outgoing European Union Ambassador to Kenya Henriette Geiger, whose diplomatic assignment in Nairobi ends on July 31, 2026.

Geiger has served in Kenya for nearly five years having officially taken office in September 2021.

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During her tenure, she oversaw closer economic ties between Kenya and the European Union such as the operationalisation of the landmark Kenya-EU Economic Partnership Agreement (EPA).

President Ruto also bid farewell to Belgium’s Ambassador to Kenya Peter Maddens at State House, Nairobi.

The President said Kenya values its longstanding relations with Belgium, noting that the partnership has continued to grow in key sectors including trade and investment, renewable energy and climate action.

Ruto said the ties have been further strengthened following a business roundtable held in Brussels in June 2026, which brought together Kenyan and Belgian investors to explore new opportunities for collaboration.

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“On trade, Belgium is the leading destination for Kenyan coffee. Consequently, many businesses in that country have expressed interest in agri-business investment,” said Ruto.

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