Judiciary confirms courts will remain open on July 22 despite LSK boycott plans

The Judiciary has assured Kenyans that all courts across the country will remain open and continue operating as scheduled on Wednesday, July 22, despite a planned boycott of court proceedings by the Law Society of Kenya (LSK).

In a statement issued on Monday, Judiciary Spokesperson Paul Ndemo said the institution does not consider the proposed boycott an appropriate response to the concerns raised by the lawyers’ body.

Ndemo noted that such a move would primarily affect litigants and other court users awaiting the hearing and determination of their cases.

“The Judiciary assures the public that all courts throughout the Republic will remain open and will continue hearing and determining matters as scheduled on Wednesday, 22 July 2026,” Ndemo said.

The statement follows an announcement by the LSK on July 17 calling on advocates to boycott court proceedings nationwide and suspend appearances before certain courts, judges and judicial officers.

Ndemo affirmed the Judiciary’s commitment to engaging the Law Society of Kenya and revealed that the two institutions have held at least five meetings over the past two years to address issues affecting the administration of justice.

He added that another consultative meeting involving the Judicial Service Commission (JSC), the LSK Council and representatives of the Senior Counsel Bar is scheduled for July 31.

The Judiciary also defended the independence of judges and judicial officers, stressing that they are subject only to the Constitution and the law and cannot be directed on how to determine matters before them.

Ndemo further urged the public and any other aggrieved parties to channel their complaints against judges, judicial officers and Judiciary staff to the established mechanisms, including the JSC and the Office of the Judiciary Ombudsman, to allow for fair and transparent investigations.

The Judiciary also highlighted gains made in the administration of justice, noting that the Judiciary resolved 647,686 cases during the 2024/2025 financial year against 621,425 new filings, achieving a case clearance rate of 104 per cent.

Pending cases reduced by three per cent, while the case backlog declined by 30 per cent despite a 20 per cent increase in new filings.

Ndemo acknowledged that delays in court proceedings remain a concern but said they are attributable to multiple factors across the justice sector, including the absence of witnesses, parties and advocates.

He urged the LSK to reconsider the planned boycott and instead pursue its concerns through ongoing dialogue and constitutional mechanisms available for the review of judicial decisions and the investigation of complaints.

“The Judiciary remains committed to constructive engagement with the Law Society of Kenya and all justice-sector stakeholders. Dialogue grounded in evidence, mutual respect and a shared commitment to institutional improvement remains the most effective pathway towards addressing legitimate concerns and strengthening the administration of justice,” he said.